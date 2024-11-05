Washington DC braces for unrest as White House is barricaded and stores boarded up ahead of US election

5 November 2024, 11:24 | Updated: 5 November 2024, 11:42

The White House has been barricaded and restaurants and stores boarded up as tensions rise over the election.
The White House has been barricaded and restaurants and stores boarded up as tensions rise over the election. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The White House has been barricaded and restaurants and stores boarded up as tensions continue to grow over the US election.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Washington DC is bracing for civil unrest in the days and potentially weeks following the election, with businesses boarding up their stores and the White House erecting security fences in preparation.

Authorities have warned of a "fluid, unpredictable security environment" after polls close, but said they do not expect the winner to be declared on election day.

It comes after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, as they sought to stop Congress from counting electoral college votes and formalising the victory of Joe Biden.

"In many respects, our preparations for 2024 started on January 7 of 2021," Christopher Rodriguez, Washington's assistant city administrator said.

Follow our live blog for the latest updates and analysis as we head into election day.

You can also join Shelagh Fogarty, Jon Sopel, and our teams across the US for comprehensive election updates and analysis through the night on America Decides.

Watch live on Global Player from 10pm on Tuesday.

Workers erect security fences surrounding the construction site for the 2025 Presidential Inaugural Parade Reviewing Stand in Lafayette Square across from the White House
Workers erect security fences surrounding the construction site for the 2025 Presidential Inaugural Parade Reviewing Stand in Lafayette Square across from the White House. Picture: Getty

Security fences have been put up around a construction site in Lafayette Park as workers continue to build the 2025 presidential inaugural parade reviewing stand.

Work usually begins in November but the Capitol riot in 2021 forced workers to flee early.

The National Park Service said construction began a month earlier this year "to accommodate additional time needed for a safer and more secure environment for construction activities".

Patrons eat at a boarded up Potbelly Sandwich Shop in downtown Washington DC
Patrons eat at a boarded up Potbelly Sandwich Shop in downtown Washington DC. Picture: Getty

Eric J Jones, the vice president of government affairs for the Apartment and Office Building Association of Metropolitan Washington, said: "There is concern around the city. We're not expecting full-fledged pandemonium like we saw after January 6, or four years ago."

"Honestly, it's just fear," Mr Jones went on to tell The Washington Post.

"I'm getting constant emails and text messages because people are really engaged.

"People would rather be over-prepared and have nothing happen, as opposed to the alternative.

"At a time when we are trying to revitalise, especially our downtown core, what we don't want is destruction of property that discourages folks from coming back to the city, or that creates a situation where we are trying to rebuild those areas."

Read more: Kamala Harris surprises residents in Pennsylvania as she goes door-knocking in final bid to win votes

Read more: Nick Ferrari attends his first Trump rally in Pennsylvania as he meets the crowd in 'the poorest city in the US'

A store is boarded up with plywood fencing in Washington DC
A store is boarded up with plywood fencing in Washington DC. Picture: Getty
A DC fire fighter enters a boarded up McDonald's restaurant in downtown Washington
A DC fire fighter enters a boarded up McDonald's restaurant in downtown Washington. Picture: Getty

The FBI has said it is setting up a command to monitor potential threats while the Secret Service said it would "enhance our security posture if necessary".

A statement from the agency on Sunday said: "The Secret Service is working closely with federal, state and local partners in Washington, DC and Palm Beach County, Florida to ensure heightened levels of Election Day safety and security.

"These enhancements are not in response to any specific issue but are part of wide ranging public safety preparations for Tuesday's election."

Capitol Police have not commented on any security arrangements made around the election this year.

However, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser has said they are "prepared".

Many officers were injured during the January 6 attack in 2021.

But police chief Pamela Smith said no "credible threat" to target Washington had been identified as of yet.

McDonald's has been boarded up amid growing concerns over tensions
McDonald's has been boarded up amid growing concerns over tensions. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Labour MP Chris Webb 'attacked and mugged' near London flat by phone snatching gang

Labour MP Chris Webb 'attacked and mugged' near London flat by phone snatching gang

Sir Chris Hoy said 'if you're over the age of 45, go and ask your doctor' for screening

Sir Chris Hoy calls for men to be offered prostate cancer screening from the age of 45 after his terminal diagnosis

Kamala Harris went door-knocking in Pennsylvania on the night before the election

Kamala Harris surprises residents in Pennsylvania as she goes door-knocking in final bid to win votes

Nearly 600 police officers sacked in a year amid as shocking figures reveal extent of misconduct crackdown

Nearly 600 police officers sacked in a year as shocking figures reveal extent of misconduct crackdown

Hundreds of people died in the devastating flooding in Spain

British man who survived Valencia floods describes hearing his neighbours’ horrifying final screams before they died

Amy Dowden said she was ‘heartbroken' as she left this year's Strictly Come Dancing

Amy Dowden says her ‘heart is breaking’ after she confirmed she will not return to Strictly

Anthony Scaramucci said the row between Trump and Labour would blow over

'Anglophile' Trump's row with Starmer will have 'no impact' on wider relations with UK, Anthony Scaramucci says

Nick Ferrari attends his first Trump rally in Pennsylvania as he meets the crowd in 'the poorest city in the United States'

Nick Ferrari attends his first Trump rally in Pennsylvania as he meets the crowd in 'the poorest city in the US'

Exclusive
Nick Ferrari bumps into Nigel Farage in Pennsylvania as he reflects on Trump's "remarkable" foreign policy achievements

Nick Ferrari bumps into Nigel Farage in Pennsylvania as he reflects on Trump's 'near-death' experience

Live
US Presidential Election 2024 LIVE: Millions of Americans head to the polls as election day arrives

US Presidential Election 2024 LIVE: Millions of Americans head to the polls in the final race for the White House

Proud Boys claim they will go to voting places as Trump repeats election fraud lies.

Proud Boys making plans to mobilise as Trump repeats election fraud lies

File photo of a real NHS dentist

Desperate Brits fall for scam 'fake NHS dentists' amid years-long waits for appointments

The Kremlin is suspected of plotting the attack

'Parcel bombs' that blew up in warehouse were 'rehearsal' for Russian explosion attack on flight to US

Keir Starmer is not set to ban smoking in pub gardens, contrary to earlier reports

Cigarettes will not be banned in pub gardens under new Labour plan create 'smoke-free generation'

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Reading, Pennsylvania

Trump threatens Mexico with 100% tariffs unless it cracks down on border crossings

Bridget Phillipson told Tonight with Andrew Marr that the fee hike was necessary to secure the future of universities.

‘Universities must reform’ says education secretary after first hike in tuition fees in 8 years

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two more cases of a new strain of mpox have been detected in the UK, officials say

Two more cases of new mpox strain detected in UK

Anya Taylor-Joy and her musician husband were the victims of a terrifying robbery

Anya Taylor-Joy and musician husband victims of burglary at London mansion

Nigel Farage speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari about new Tory leader Kemi Badenoch

'The Remainers are back in town': Nigel Farage says Kemi Badenoch will bring 'no change whatsoever' to Tories
Amy Dowden

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden will not return to show this year following 'medical emergency'
Scott Paterson murdered his landlady Annette Smith

Tenant murdered and dismembered elderly landlady before posing as her by sending Christmas cards to family
Robert Jenrick, Priti Patel and Mel Stride will all serve in Kemi Badenoch's Shadow Cabinet

Kemi Badenoch names former leadership rivals Robert Jenrick and Priti Patel to Tory Shadow Cabinet team
Bridget Phillipson has confirmed the tuition fee rise

University tuition fees to rise for first time in eight years, as Tories accuse Labour of 'declaring war on students'
Sara Sharif had suffered dozens of injuries in the weeks leading up to her death, a court has heard

Video of Sara Sharif smiling and dancing 'days before murder' shown to court

Transport for London (TfL) has warned passengers that no Tube services are expected on Thursday 7 November

November Tube strikes to bring London to a halt this week despite RMT calling off action

Stuart Gogg during the Six Nations rugby match between France and Scotland in Saint-Denis, 26 February 2023

Former Scotland rugby captain pleads guilty to domestic abuse over five-year period against former partner

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge appears to be in disrepair as the disgraced duke had his allowance cut off by The King.

Prince Andrew's Windsor lodge in 'dire state' as disgraced royal loses £1m allowance

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military

Royal earnings exposed as King 'makes millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools
Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News