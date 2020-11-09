Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson holds coronavirus press conference

9 November 2020, 16:36 | Updated: 9 November 2020, 17:56

Ewan Quayle

By Ewan Quayle

Boris Johnson has held a press conference at Downing Street after it was revealed a new Covid vaccine could prevent 90% of people contracting the virus.

The Prime Minister updated the public on the promising vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which is entering its finals stages.

Mr Johnson and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam were optimistic about the prospect of a drug to immunise people, but warned the pandemic is far from over.

Read more: Vaccine breakthrough: Pfizer's Covid-19 drug '90% effective'

Read more: When will the Covid-19 vaccine be available and who would get it first?

The Prime Minister explained how the UK has ordered 40 million doses - enough to cover a third of the population with two doses each.

It is unclear yet who will get the vaccine first if it is approved, but it is expected the elderly, frontline public service workers and the most vulnerable will be first in line.

Read more: UK and global markets surge following Covid vaccine breakthrough

Read more: 'Positive signs' in Wales following firebreak lockdown

Regular press conferences with the Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers and advisers are expected to return to TV screens across the UK from this week.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Joe Biden

Biden pleads with Americans to ‘wear a mask’ in coronavirus fight
Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin will not congratulate Joe Biden until legal action is resolved
Flooding

Eta dumps rain on an already flooded Florida

Global stock markets have surged following the news of a potential vaccine breakthrough

UK and global markets surge following Covid vaccine breakthrough
Many European countries have imposed new nationwide restrictions in recent weeks

Europe locks down as coronavirus infections and deaths soar

A couple in an underground station

New Covid-19 restrictions to come into force in Portugal and Hungary

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Donald Trump is yet to concede the US 2020 election results

Why hasn't Donald Trump conceded in the US Election?

Coronavirus vaccine breakthrough: A new immunisation could be closer than we thought

Coronavirus vaccine: When will it be available and who would get it first?
Wales firebreak lockdown has come to an end after 17 days

Firebreak lockdown meaning and the new Covid rules in Wales revealed

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

How might Covid-19 vaccines work in practice?

How might Covid-19 vaccines work in practice?

Sadiq Khan has opened up on the subject of President Trump

Sadiq Khan: Trump singled me out 'for no other reason' than being Muslim
Sir Keir Starmer told LBC he thinks the 10pm curfew needs addressing after the English lockdown

Sir Keir Starmer urges ministers to rethink 10pm pub curfew after English lockdown
Sir Keir pledged to speak to the Chancellor about the 'excluded'

Sir Keir pledges to contact Chancellor over 'three million excluded' from Covid support
This was the moment Nick Ferrari challenged the Minister

"How come someone can sleep with their wife or husband but not play tennis with them?"
Massive rise in support for Trump cannot be ignored, Maajid Nawaz says

Massive rise in support for Trump cannot be ignored, Maajid Nawaz says

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London