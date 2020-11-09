Live

Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson holds coronavirus press conference

By Ewan Quayle

Boris Johnson has held a press conference at Downing Street after it was revealed a new Covid vaccine could prevent 90% of people contracting the virus.

The Prime Minister updated the public on the promising vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, which is entering its finals stages.

Mr Johnson and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Jonathan Van-Tam were optimistic about the prospect of a drug to immunise people, but warned the pandemic is far from over.

The Prime Minister explained how the UK has ordered 40 million doses - enough to cover a third of the population with two doses each.

It is unclear yet who will get the vaccine first if it is approved, but it is expected the elderly, frontline public service workers and the most vulnerable will be first in line.

Regular press conferences with the Prime Minister, Cabinet ministers and advisers are expected to return to TV screens across the UK from this week.