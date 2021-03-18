Watch LIVE: Boris Johnson leads Covid-19 news conference after regulator says AZ jab is safe

18 March 2021, 15:53

By Harriet Whitehead

Boris Johnson is set to lead the Downing Street press conference at 5pm - watch it live here.

This briefing comes as UK's medicines regulator today said the benefits of the AstraZeneca jab "far outweigh the risks" and that evidence suggests the jab does not cause blood clots.

It also comes amid warnings the number of people getting their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine will be “constrained” from the end of March due to a “significant reduction” in supply.

A letter to regional NHS bosses has said this reduction in the vaccine supply will be over a "four-week period" from the week beginning March 29.

Local health leaders have been told to focus efforts on the top nine priority groups. This means that those aged 49 years or younger should not be offered vaccination unless they are eligible via a higher cohort".

These vaccine supply issues have reportedly been caused by a shipment of five million doses, produced by the Serum Institute of India, being delayed at the behest of the Indian government.

Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told LBC the UK is “still very much on course to meet our objectives”. He insisted all over-50s are expected to receive a first dose by mid-April, and all adults by the end of July.

Watch the briefing at the top of the page from 5pm.

