Watch: Moment dog lost at sea for three hours rescued by RNLI

18 July 2021, 15:04 | Updated: 18 July 2021, 15:09

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

This is the moment a dog that was lost at sea for three hours was rescued by a lifeboat crew in Porthcawl, South Wales.

Ollie the springer spaniel entered the water at Newton Beach on Saturday morning but did not return to the shore, instead choosing to swim further out.

Distressed, his owner called the Coastguard after becoming increasingly concerned that he had not returned to dry land.

Porthcawl RNLI's volunteer crew launched their lifeboat shortly after 8:10am and searched the area where Ollie had last been spotted.

Ollie the springer spaniel was rescued after being lost at sea for three hours
Ollie the springer spaniel was rescued after being lost at sea for three hours. Picture: Porthcawl RNLI

Despite the calm conditions helping the operation, the team had still not found the dog after an hour of searching both at sea and along the shore.

Assuming the dog had made it back to dry land, the lifeboat was stood down and returned to its station.

However, it was launched a second time following reports Ollie had been spotted roughly three miles away (4.8km) at the base of the cliffs in Southerndown.

Approaching the cliffs, the crew found the plucky pooch and safely brought him back to shore and his owner.

Ollie was pleased to finally reach dry land
Ollie was pleased to finally reach dry land. Picture: Porthcawl RNLI

Porthcawl RNLI helm Simon Emms said: "We made best speed to the location and we were delighted to find Ollie safe and well, having been spotted and assisted by a kayaker who had been in the area.

"Ollie was then recovered onto the lifeboat for the journey back to Porthcawl.

"It’s incredible that Ollie had spent over three hours at sea when he was found and was around three miles from where he’d first gone into the water. He seemed very happy to see us and enjoyed his ride on the lifeboat back to Porthcawl.

"The owner did the right thing by contacting the Coastguard. If your dog gets into difficulty in the water go to a place it can get to safely and call it – they’ll probably get out by themselves.

"Never enter the water after your dog as you could get yourself into trouble too. Dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

