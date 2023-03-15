'We had no idea it was a Banksy': Kent builders demolish artist's latest mural in impressive farmhouse blunder

Builders in Kent who were captured destroying Banksy's latest creation have claimed they "had no idea it was a Banksy" after images surfaced online. Picture: Twitter: @Banksy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Builders in Kent who were captured destroying Banksy's latest creation have claimed they "had no idea it was a Banksy" after images surfaced online.

The high-profile street artist's latest mural was spotted on Wednesday on the side of a farmhouse in Deal, Kent.

A silhouette of a boy accompanied by his cat could be seen painted on a bricked up window, with two sheets of corrugated iron acting as curtains as they framed the image.

But within hours, the anonymous creative posted an image of the mural to instagram - alongside an image of its demolition by builders, with the caption, 'Morning is Broken'.

The mural was painted on the side of a 500-year-old farmhouse near the picturesque seaside spot of Herne Bay, KentOnline has said.

Builders who were working on the site, who can be seen demolishing the wall as part of the montage, have said they "felt sick" after learning of the artist behind the mural.

Construction workers moved onto the site, part of Blacksole Farm yesterday ahead of 67 new homes being built.

One of the contractors, George Caudwell, said: “We had no idea it was a Banksy.

"It made me feel sick realising it was a Banksy - we were gutted.

"We started demolishing it yesterday.

He added: "The landowner watched us do it and didn’t know either.”

It comes just weeks after the renowned street artist surprised Margate residents with a new mural depicting a man and his wife in 50s attire.

The mural was quickly dismantled by the council over 'safety' concerns, with the fridge that accompanied the mural taken away just hours after its discovery.

The painting was this week removed for exhibition, the council reports.