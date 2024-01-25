Wedding DJ jailed for filming himself urinating on cancer patient and posting video online

Leigh Brookfield. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

A wedding DJ has been sent to prison for filming himself urinating on a cancer patient and posting the video online.

Leigh Brookfield, 40, previously pleaded guilty to common assault for the attack, which took place on Boxing Day.

He was sentenced to 14 weeks behind bars at Llanelli Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The court heard how Brookfield was speaking to victim Peter Barton at the urinals of a social club in Llanelli, when the man explained he was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer.

Brookfield's response was to urinate on his back of the man's clothing, while saying "sorry to hear that bud".

Posting the video on social media, the DJ said that the assault was "just something me and the boys do when we are drunk".

The victim didn't know what had happened until he saw the video later.

In a personal statement read to the court, Mr Barton said: "When I saw this video I actually cried.

"I couldn't believe someone would do that to another person.

"I was breathless and my blood pressure was through the roof. I just feel that his actions were absolutely disgusting."

The court heard that Brookfield was "appalled" by his actions in retrospect, and wanted to apologise to the victim.

His own lawyer said that there was "very little that can be said in Mr Brookfield's favour".

He said that the criminal prosecution served as a "wake-up call" for Brookfield" and that the idea of spending time in prison "terrifies" his client.

Brookfield lives with his partner, who is due to give birth in February, and has caring responsibilities for his teenage daughter.

Llanelli Tennis and Squash Club said that it was "devastated that [its] name has been brought into this".

Sentencing Brookfield, the judge said that "most people would have responded with kind words of sympathy" to Mr Barton saying he'd been diagnosed with cancer.

"Your response was to urinate on the back of his clothing which you filmed."

Judge Layton said that only an "immediate custodial sentence" would be appropriate for Brookfield's assault.

Brookfield was entitled to a sentence reduction of a third because of his guilty plea, the judge added.

He was also ordered to pay £500 compensation, costs of £85 and a £154 surcharge.