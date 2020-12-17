Exclusive

Welsh hospitals near full capacity with just 10 critical care beds left

Welsh hospitals near full capacity with just 10 critical care beds left. Picture: Global

By Nick Hardinges

Hospitals in Wales are almost at full capacity after the number of available critical care beds dropped to just 10 on Wednesday, LBC can reveal.

The figure represents a worrying downward trend after dropping from the 22 beds that were available on Tuesday.

Wales has never before had so few critical care beds available and if more patients end up in Intensive Care Units (ICUs) then full capacity could be reached in just days.

Backup procedures and surge capacity measures are in place in case the number drops again.

However, with so many staff off with Covid-19 or self-isolating, the number of critical care beds available dropping lower than ever before, and the number of critical patients with the virus being the highest on record, the situation in Wales is looking perilous.

The situation means the Welsh NHS is now on the brink of becoming what First Minister Mark Drakeford called "the National Coronavirus Service".

This story is exclusive and is being updated...