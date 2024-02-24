Wendy Williams thanks supporters for 'love and kind words' after she is diagnosed with same rare form of dementia as Bruce Willis

Wendy Williams thanks supporters for 'love and kind words' after she is diagnosed with same rare form of dementia as Bruce Willis. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

US talk show host Wendy Williams has thanked her supporters for their 'love and kind words' after she was diagnosed with the same rare form of dementia as actor Bruce Willis.

Williams' team earlier this week the 59-year-old had been diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

Aphasia is a progressive condition affecting language and communication abilities, while frontotemporal dementia impacts behaviour and cognitive functions, according to information on the NHS website.

In a statement shared by her team, Williams said: "I want to say I have immense gratitude for the love and kind words I have received after sharing my diagnosis of aphasia and frontotemporal dementia.

"Let me say, wow! Your response has been overwhelming. The messages shared with me have touched me, reminding me of the power of unity and the need for compassion.

"I hope that others with FTD may benefit from my story."

Wendy Williams is diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia. Pictured October 28, 2019, in New York City. Picture: Alamy

The talk show host, who helmed the Wendy Williams Show between 2008 and 2021 until it ended due to health issues, also thanked the Association For Frontotemporal Degeneration for their "kind words of support" and for their efforts in raising awareness of the condition.

"I continue to need personal space and peace to thrive. Please just know that your positivity and encouragement are deeply appreciated."

Her team said on Thursday that she had been diagnosed with the condition last year following a "battery of medical tests".

"Wendy is still able to do many things for herself", the statement shared to the PR Newswire said.

"Most importantly she maintains her trademark sense of humour and is receiving the care she requires to make sure she is protected and that her needs are addressed.

"She is appreciative of the many kind thoughts and good wishes being sent her way."

The statement said the decision to share her diagnosis was made to "advocate for understanding and compassion for Wendy", as well as raise awareness about aphasia and frontotemporal dementia to "support the thousands of others facing similar circumstances".

During her eponymous show, Williams was known for her signature phrase "How you doin'?" and interviewed global superstars including Justin Bieber, Dolly Parton and Naomi Campbell.