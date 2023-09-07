'We will deliver': Labour's Wes Streeting responds to Roman Kemp's plea for action on mental health

7 September 2023, 17:06 | Updated: 7 September 2023, 18:46

Wes Streeting told LBC that he backed Roman Kemp's mental health campaign
Wes Streeting told LBC that he backed Roman Kemp's mental health campaign. Picture: Getty/Global

By Anna Fox

Wes Streeting has pledged to back Roman Kemp's campaign and "deliver" sufficient mental health provision in schools.

The Shadow Health Secretary told LBC that Labour would implement sufficient mental health provisions in schools, stating: "He wants to see political change and we can offer that".

Mr Streeting told Shelagh Fogarty: "I also think for so many young people, particularly young men out there who struggle with their mental health, seeing someone like him; successful, outgoing, and an amazing media personality, speaking out about his own experience it's invaluable.

"I'm delighted to have Roman Kemp's support and I think it's so important as well because one of the things that was so powerful was his openness about his own challenges since he was 15."

He applauded Roman for the courage he's demonstrated, adding" "I can tell him we will deliver".

Earlier this week the 30-year-old Capital breakfast presenter voiced his concerns over the lack of action towards suicide prevention across the UK in an open letter to the government.

Roman has previously spoken out about his mental wellbeing, following the suicide of his close friend and Capital FM co-worker Joe Lyons in 2020.

Wes Streeting praises Capital Breakfast presenter's mental health plee

Roman highlighted the government's shortcomings regarding mental health provisions, acknowledging his 15-year battle with depression which arose at school.

Calling out the limited support within schools when staff members are faced with children struggling with mental health, Roman noted teachers wanted to treat depression as if they were treating a wound.

