Troubled Wetherspoons announces another 11 pubs to close with 35 still on the market - is your local one of them?

26 January 2023, 16:00 | Updated: 26 January 2023, 16:13

Wetherspoon pubs are being sold off due to the pandemic and lower sales.
Wetherspoon pubs are being sold off due to the pandemic and lower sales. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Wetherspoon has sold off more of its pubs due to spiralling costs - here is a list of all the venues being closed for good and those still for sale.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The chain announced last year that it would be selling nearly 40 of its pubs due to the combined impact of the pandemic and soaring prices.

It said more closures would be on the cards in November after sales dropped 1.1 per cent.

So far, 11 of the pubs have been sold off, with them gradually closing their doors for good.

Some of the venues closing include Moon on the Square in Basildon and Wild Rose in Bootle.

But boss Tim Martin said he remained "cautiously optimistic" about Wetherspoons' future.

Read more: Wetherspoon: Full list of chain's pubs up for sale across the country – is your local at risk?

Read more: NatWest closes further 23 branches across UK in fresh blow for high street

J D Wetherspoon pub chain logo
J D Wetherspoon pub chain logo. Picture: Alamy

Mr Martin said: "The aftermath of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions have been far more difficult than anyone thought.

"That is the picture for the whole pub and restaurant industry. People thought that after lockdown there would be a boom in people suffering from cabin fever but, instead, it has almost been the opposite situation as people have got in the habit of staying in.

"That's the big thing that means sales are down on 2019. Things are improving now but it's slow."

He added that he is "cautiously optimistic" about the company's prospects for the financial year.

Wetherspoon was established in 1979, first opening its doors in north London.

Chairman Tim Martin
Chairman Tim Martin. Picture: Alamy

Full list of Wetherspoon pubs closing for good:

Harvest Moon, Orpington

Alexander Bain, Wick

Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin

Moon on the Square, Basildon

Coal Orchard, Taunton

Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport

Wild Rose, Bootle

Edmund Halley, Lee Green

The Willow Grove, Southport

Postal Order, Worcester

North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham

Full list of Wetherspoon pubs still for sale:

The Butlers Bell, Stafford

Worlds Inn, Romford

Silkstone Inn, Barnsley

Wrong ‘Un, Bexleyheath

The Percy Shaw, Halifax

Jolly Sailor, Hanham

The Alfred Herring, Palmers Green

The Moon & Bell, Loughborough

The Widow Frost, Mansfield

Resolution, Middlesbrough

Foxley Hatch, Purley

The Rising Sun, Redditch

Sennockian, Sevenoaks

Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton

The Colombia Press, Watford

The Malthouse, Willenhall

The John Masefield, New Ferry

The Crosse Keys, Peebles

Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham

The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh

General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton

Plough & Harrow, Hammersmith

Thomas Leaper, Derby

Cliftonville, Hove

Tollgate, Turnpike Lane

Asparagus, Battersea

Millers Well, East Ham

Hudson Bay, Forest Gate

Angel, Islington

The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich

Capitol, Forest Hill

The Bankers Draft, Eltham

Moon on the Hill, Harrow

The Bank House, Cheltenham

Last Post, Loughton

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A masked Palestinian demonstrator burns tyres in a protest against a deadly Israeli army raid at Aida Refugee camp, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem

Palestinians cut security ties with Israel over deadly raid

Two women light candles in memory of a church sacristan killed on Wednesday in Algeciras, southern Spain

Police raid home of suspected Spanish church machete attacker

A safety review was being held today after huge overcrowding at London Bridge Station that commuters fearful of being crushed.

Safety review held after massive overcrowding at London Bridge station as commuters feared being crushed

Boris Johnson's Partygate legal fees will be paid for by the taxpayera

Taxpayers to shell out at least £222,000 for Boris Johnson’s Partygate legal fees

Deutsche Bahn security guards stand on the platform at Brokstedt station at dawn in Brokstedt, Germany

Man accused of killing teenagers on train ‘just released from pre-trial custody’

The robot can escape through bars like the T-1000

I'll be back! Scientists invent robot that can melt and escape cage like terrifying Terminator 2 villain the T-1000

People gather in a subway station being used as a bomb shelter during a Russian rocket attack in Kyiv, Ukraine

‘Eleven killed’ as Russia launches fresh attacks on Ukraine

Press was jailed after changing her plea to guilty

Killer caught on CCTV walking with man she knifed to death - before phoning pal to say ‘I’ve just murdered someone’

Egyptian antiquities workers dig at the site of the Step Pyramid of Djoser in Saqqara

Egypt unveils tombs and sarcophagus in new excavation

Andrew Bridgen has threatened to sue Matt Hancock over a Twitter message in which the ex-Health Secretary accused the MP of spouting “anti-Semitic, anti-vax, anti-scientific conspiracy theories” about the Covid vaccine.

Andrew Bridgen threatens to sue former Health Sec Matt Hancock over Covid vaccine row

Shakira performs during the half-time show of the NFL’s Super Bowl 54 in 2020

Shakira’s Super Bowl outfits and lyrics heading to Grammy Museum

Palestinian rescuers inspect a damaged building after an Israeli forces raid in the West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli forces on high alert after West Bank gun battle kills nine Palestinians

Mr Ansell posted a photo of the sofa wedged in his staircase on social media in an image similar to the famous scene in Friends

Pivot! Sofa wedged on stairs as furious customer says delivery men simply 'walked away'

Michael Bublé has said his son's cancer diagnosis changed him "in a big way" and forced him to "lose his alter ego".

Michael Bublé says son's cancer diagnosis 'forced him to lose alter ego' and changed him in 'a big way'

NatWest will close another 23 branches

NatWest closes further 23 branches across UK in fresh blow for high street

The government wants to make petrol pricing more transparent

Drivers could save as much as 15p a litre on fuel under government plans for 'Pumpwatch regulator'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Randy started the hugely popular TikTok account Enkyboys with his son

Father from famous TikTok duo Enkyboys dies aged 35 after battle with cancer

February 2023 will see a collection of strikes from core industries in the UK

February 2023 strike dates: Who will be striking and when this month?

Songwriter Fernando Johnson, also known as Fdot

Murder investigation after young musician ambushed and killed yards from his west London home
The 26-year-old was stopped by police on January 12

Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton fined £29,000 after admitting drink driving

Jim Harra, HMRC’s chief executive, suggested Mr Zahawi had not made an "error"

Nadhim Zahawi did not make 'innocent error' with his tax, HMRC chief tells MPs

The asteroid will make a close pass near Earth

Asteroid to narrowly miss Earth in 'one of the closest passes ever' as it soars by even lower than satellite orbit
Palestinians clash with Israeli forces following an army raid in the West Bank city of Jenin on Thursday January 26 2023

Israeli troops ‘kill at least nine’ in West Bank raid

NHS logo and a physio with her patient

NHS physiotherapist strikes: What are the dates and what services will be affected?

It comes after the Duke of York's offices inside the palace were closed last year

Prince Andrew 'thrown out of Buckingham Palace flat' by King Charles as he's told to stay away
The Brit fell on Mount Aconcagua (stock photos)

British mountaineer, 32, has leg amputated after falling at 20,000ft on Argentina mountain

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh 26/01/23

Caller formerly detained with Rose West 'scared' of sharing prison with trans woman

Shelagh

Shelagh Fogarty 'objects' caller's views on trans rapist

‘Even more stupidity?’: James O’Brien questions why govt is clamping down on laughing gas amid scandals

James O’Brien questions government priorities after calls to clamp down on laughing gas

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec

'You will agree to dental checks': How the asylum system would run under Nick Ferrari as Home Sec
Tom Swarbrick delivers passionate mono about trans woman who raped two women being placed in female prison

'This rapist is neither legally or biologically female': Tom Swarbrick responds to trans woman placed in female prison
James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid

James O’Brien tears into the 'disingenuous moral corruption' of those who oppose foreign aid
Caller whose daughter was threatened with rape told 'no crime' was commited

Caller's daughter was threatened with rape but police told her 'no crime' had been committed
Lynne Featherstone

Foreign aid is 'valuable' but David Lammy is right to not prioritise an increase now, ex-minster says
Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Tom Swarbrick talks about your pension and it's all rather depressing...

Henry Riley

Nick Ferrari challenges LBC reporter to dodge ULEZ charges

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit