Troubled Wetherspoons announces another 11 pubs to close with 35 still on the market - is your local one of them?
26 January 2023, 16:00 | Updated: 26 January 2023, 16:13
Wetherspoon has sold off more of its pubs due to spiralling costs - here is a list of all the venues being closed for good and those still for sale.
The chain announced last year that it would be selling nearly 40 of its pubs due to the combined impact of the pandemic and soaring prices.
It said more closures would be on the cards in November after sales dropped 1.1 per cent.
So far, 11 of the pubs have been sold off, with them gradually closing their doors for good.
Some of the venues closing include Moon on the Square in Basildon and Wild Rose in Bootle.
But boss Tim Martin said he remained "cautiously optimistic" about Wetherspoons' future.
Mr Martin said: "The aftermath of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions have been far more difficult than anyone thought.
"That is the picture for the whole pub and restaurant industry. People thought that after lockdown there would be a boom in people suffering from cabin fever but, instead, it has almost been the opposite situation as people have got in the habit of staying in.
"That's the big thing that means sales are down on 2019. Things are improving now but it's slow."
He added that he is "cautiously optimistic" about the company's prospects for the financial year.
Wetherspoon was established in 1979, first opening its doors in north London.
Full list of Wetherspoon pubs closing for good:
Harvest Moon, Orpington
Alexander Bain, Wick
Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin
Moon on the Square, Basildon
Coal Orchard, Taunton
Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport
Wild Rose, Bootle
Edmund Halley, Lee Green
The Willow Grove, Southport
Postal Order, Worcester
North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham
Full list of Wetherspoon pubs still for sale:
The Butlers Bell, Stafford
Worlds Inn, Romford
Silkstone Inn, Barnsley
Wrong ‘Un, Bexleyheath
The Percy Shaw, Halifax
Jolly Sailor, Hanham
The Alfred Herring, Palmers Green
The Moon & Bell, Loughborough
The Widow Frost, Mansfield
Resolution, Middlesbrough
Foxley Hatch, Purley
The Rising Sun, Redditch
Sennockian, Sevenoaks
Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton
The Colombia Press, Watford
The Malthouse, Willenhall
The John Masefield, New Ferry
The Crosse Keys, Peebles
Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham
The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh
General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton
Plough & Harrow, Hammersmith
Thomas Leaper, Derby
Cliftonville, Hove
Tollgate, Turnpike Lane
Asparagus, Battersea
Millers Well, East Ham
Hudson Bay, Forest Gate
Angel, Islington
The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich
Capitol, Forest Hill
The Bankers Draft, Eltham
Moon on the Hill, Harrow
The Bank House, Cheltenham
Last Post, Loughton