Troubled Wetherspoons announces another 11 pubs to close with 35 still on the market - is your local one of them?

Wetherspoon pubs are being sold off due to the pandemic and lower sales. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Wetherspoon has sold off more of its pubs due to spiralling costs - here is a list of all the venues being closed for good and those still for sale.

The chain announced last year that it would be selling nearly 40 of its pubs due to the combined impact of the pandemic and soaring prices.

It said more closures would be on the cards in November after sales dropped 1.1 per cent.

So far, 11 of the pubs have been sold off, with them gradually closing their doors for good.

Some of the venues closing include Moon on the Square in Basildon and Wild Rose in Bootle.

But boss Tim Martin said he remained "cautiously optimistic" about Wetherspoons' future.

J D Wetherspoon pub chain logo. Picture: Alamy

Mr Martin said: "The aftermath of the pandemic and lockdown restrictions have been far more difficult than anyone thought.

"That is the picture for the whole pub and restaurant industry. People thought that after lockdown there would be a boom in people suffering from cabin fever but, instead, it has almost been the opposite situation as people have got in the habit of staying in.

"That's the big thing that means sales are down on 2019. Things are improving now but it's slow."

He added that he is "cautiously optimistic" about the company's prospects for the financial year.

Wetherspoon was established in 1979, first opening its doors in north London.

Chairman Tim Martin. Picture: Alamy

Full list of Wetherspoon pubs closing for good:

Harvest Moon, Orpington

Alexander Bain, Wick

Chapel an Gansblydhen, Bodmin

Moon on the Square, Basildon

Coal Orchard, Taunton

Running Horse, Airside Doncaster Airport

Wild Rose, Bootle

Edmund Halley, Lee Green

The Willow Grove, Southport

Postal Order, Worcester

North and South Wales Bank, Wrexham

Full list of Wetherspoon pubs still for sale:

The Butlers Bell, Stafford

Worlds Inn, Romford

Silkstone Inn, Barnsley

Wrong ‘Un, Bexleyheath

The Percy Shaw, Halifax

Jolly Sailor, Hanham

The Alfred Herring, Palmers Green

The Moon & Bell, Loughborough

The Widow Frost, Mansfield

Resolution, Middlesbrough

Foxley Hatch, Purley

The Rising Sun, Redditch

Sennockian, Sevenoaks

Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis, Southampton

The Colombia Press, Watford

The Malthouse, Willenhall

The John Masefield, New Ferry

The Crosse Keys, Peebles

Lord Arthur Lee, Fareham

The Saltoun Inn, Fraserburgh

General Sir Redvers Buller, Crediton

Plough & Harrow, Hammersmith

Thomas Leaper, Derby

Cliftonville, Hove

Tollgate, Turnpike Lane

Asparagus, Battersea

Millers Well, East Ham

Hudson Bay, Forest Gate

Angel, Islington

The Billiard Hall, West Bromwich

Capitol, Forest Hill

The Bankers Draft, Eltham

Moon on the Hill, Harrow

The Bank House, Cheltenham

Last Post, Loughton