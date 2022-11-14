Wetherspoons announces new wave of pub sell-offs - is your local affected?

Tim Martin has said these are difficult times for the pub sector. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Wetherspoons has said it is selling seven more pubs this week - but is your local one of the boozers facing the chop?

The pub chain said sales were slowing and that costs were mounting "substantially higher".

WetherspoonsI said trading was "broadly" in line with its expectations but that October had been a slower month.

Meanwhile "costs, especially in respect of labour, food and repairs, were substantially higher" in the first quarter, company bosses added.

39 Wetherspoons pubs will be sold, the company announced this year. Picture: Getty

Boss Tim Martin announced seven more pubs would be sold off this week, after the first 32 closures in September.

None of the pubs will close until the company has found a buyer, Wetherspoons said.

Wetherspoons now has 23 fewer pubs than it did in March 2021, when the company had 870 locations and was investing £150 million in upgrades and refurbishments.

But Mr Martin said the firm remains "cautiously optimistic" despite the cost pressures hammering the hospitality sector.

He said he previously set out "various threats to the hospitality industry and these continue to apply".

"Those caveats aside, in the absence of further lockdowns or restrictions, the company remains cautiously optimistic about future prospects," he said.

Pubs have been knocked by a cocktail of cost increases as inflation sends prices soaring, staff demanding higher wages and waning demand among cash-strapped pub goers.

Mr Martin warned last month that the group is facing a "momentous challenge" to persuade punters back into its bars after they got used to drinking cheap supermarket beer during the pandemic.

The locations of the seven new pubs for sale have not been revealed.

The full 32 known so far are below.

Barnsley – Silkstone Inn

Beaconsfield – Hope & Champion

Bexleyheath – Wrong ‘Un

Bournemouth – Christopher Creeke

Cheltenham – Bank House

Durham – Water House

Halifax – Percy Shaw

Hanham – Jolly Sailor

Harrow – Moon on the Hill

Hove – Cliftonville Inn

London Battersea – Asparagus

London East Ham – Miller's Well

London Eltham – Bankers Draft

London Forest Gate – Hudson Bay

London Forest Hill – Capitol

London Hornsey – Toll Gate

London Holborn – Penderel's Oak

London Islington – Angel

London Palmers Green – Alfred Herring

Loughborough – Moon & Bell

Loughton – Last Post

Mansfield – Widow Frost

Middlesborough – Resolution

Purley – Foxley Hatch

Redditch – Rising Sun

Sevenoaks - Sennockian

Southampton – Admiral Sir Lucius Curtis

Stafford – Butler's Bell

Watford – Colombia Press

West Bromwich – Billiard Hall

Willenhall – Malthouse

Wirral – John Masefield