Wetherspoons axes 'nation’s favourite' beer and swaps it for an Italian alternative

13 November 2024, 09:42

Wetherspoons pubs will stop selling San Miguel
Wetherspoons pubs will stop selling San Miguel. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Wetherspoons pubs will stop selling a major beer brand sparking anger among some customers.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pub-goers have reacted with anger after the chain announced it will no longer serve the popular Spanish lager San Miguel.

The Italian beer Poretti will be served instead - at less than £4 a pint in most locations.

San Miguel was named the nation’s favourite beer in a YouGov poll from the start of October.

One angry customer wrote: “I will be protesting.” Another asked “Is this a joke?”

A third gave their view writing online: “Draught San Miguel is great but God Almighty Poretti is dreadful!”

Elon Musk to lead US ‘DOGE’ department to cut bureaucracy which they claim will be ‘Manhattan Project of our time’

Dad jailed for selling 'dodgy Fire Sticks’ to stream Premier League football compared himself to 'Robin Hood'

Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin warned that price rises were likely after the Labour budget
Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin warned that price rises were likely after the Labour budget. Picture: Alamy

However some customers were a fan of the change, with one saying “Poretti is so much better.”

Speaking about the end of the license deal, CMBC chief executive Paul Davies said: “Naturally, we are disappointed by the decision, and are working to mitigate the impact on our business.

“We are incredibly proud of our many achievements over more than 15 years with MSM, massively driving distribution and significantly growing San Miguel brand volume.”

After the Labour Budget, Wetherspoons boss Tim Martin warned that price rises at the pub chain were likely.

He said: “Cost inflation, which had jumped to elevated levels in 2022, slowly abated in the following two years, but has now jumped substantially again following the Budget.

“All hospitality businesses, we believe, plan to increase prices, as a result."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
A Chief Constable has praised the bravery of her police officers following the riots in July and August

‘Injured’ and ‘traumatised’ police officers still out of action months after summer riots

The UK Government has ordered a review into rail fare prosecutions following claims of heavy-handed actions by train operators.

Review into 'completely disproportionate' train fare prosecutions ordered by government

Breaking
Taxi driver Urfan Sharif, 42, made the dramatic admission under cross-examination in court today

Sara Sharif’s father tells jurors he 'takes full responsibility' for death of his 10-year-old daughter

Breaking
Timothy West and his wife Prunella Scales earlier this year

Beloved actor Timothy West dies aged 90

The Post Office has put 115 branches at risk

Over 100 Post Office branches and 1,000 jobs at risk under sweeping overhaul, as union slams 'cruel' changes

The DIY and garden chai is said to be preparing to appoint administrators months after its owner started the process of selling the company

DIY chain Homebase set ‘to collapse into administration’ with 130 shops and 6,000 jobs at risk

Spanish people have been seen bracing for more flooding in drastic ways

Spain takes drastic measures as more flooding looms, as some locals even tie their cars up and wrap them in film

The mum was jailed for missing an appointment 20 years ago.

'I've lost everything all over again': Mum-of-three recalled to jail for missing one probation meeting 20 years ago

Hvaldimir died earlier this year

Russian 'spy' Beluga whale 'was being trained to guard Kremlin's military base but fled because it was a hooligan'

Hayley Dowell, 38, died after suffering medical complications when she travelled to Turkey for cosmetic procedures

UK woman died after butt-lift surgery in Turkey ‘after surgeon walked out’

Jonathan Edge pleaded guilty to offences under the Fraud Act.

Dad jailed for selling 'dodgy Fire Sticks’ to stream Premier League football compared himself to 'Robin Hood'

Pete Hegseth accidentally hit a drummer with an axe

Watch as Trump's new Defence Secretary pick hits drummer with axe on TV

Exclusive
Families of those harmed by the existing ban on assisted dying gather outside Houses of Parliament as the Private Member’s Bill to legalise assisted dying is formally tabled by Kim Leadbeater

Brits want new assisted dying laws to go even further, poll reveals

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Abuse is a 'whole church problem' safeguarding lead warns in wake of Archbishop of Canterbury’s resignation

Wes Streeting plans to give the drug to unemployed and obese Brits.

Failing NHS hospitals to be named and shamed as Wes Streeting pledges to sack underperforming managers

The Princess of Wales greets well-wishers after attending the Christmas service at St Mary Magdalene Church, Sandringham.

Kate's Christmas return: Annual carol service will go ahead this year as Princess of Wales reveals special theme

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk to his cabinet when he becomes president

Elon Musk to lead US ‘DOGE’ department to cut bureaucracy which they claim will be ‘Manhattan Project of our time’
Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk to his cabinet when he becomes president

Donald Trump confirms tech billionaire Elon Musk will join cabinet when he becomes president
Shop selling knives in the Old Town in Chania, Crete, Greece.

Social media bosses who don't stop illegal knives being advertised on their sites could face fines
Several sandbags to contain the new flood in Aldaia, Valencia

Flood-hit areas of Spain brace for torrential rain forecast as orange alert issued

Hereford, Herefordshire, UK – Friday 4th July 2024 –

More than half of candidates claim they were abused or intimidated during election campaign
Booker Prize 2024 Award Ceremony in London

Samantha Harvey becomes first woman since 2019 to win Booker Prize

All Main Candidates For PM Address CBI Conference

Victim of serial abuser John Smyth says Archbishop's resignation paves way for others to be held 'accountable'
police uk light car

Three taken to hospital after car mounts pavement on busy London street near Piccadilly Circus
The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has resigned

Archbishop of Canterbury only resigned due to ‘immense pressure’, insists John Smyth abuse victim
Andrew Marr spoke to Liz Carr

'Coercion on a state level': Silent Witness star argues assisted dying bill risks people feeling there is 'no choice'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen at her first public engagement since falling ill with a chest infection.

Queen Camilla seen for the first time after missing Remembrance Sunday service due to chest infection
The Queen will return to public duties today after her chest infection

The Queen to return to public duties after chest infection but will miss major film premiere
Harry has paid tribute to veterans

Prince Harry pays heartfelt tribute to 'fellow veterans' in rare statement to mark Armistice Day

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News