Wetherspoons hike prices but did you notice 'stealth' move? See full list of how much your favourites have increased

Many staple items have increased across the Wetherspoons menu. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Wetherspoons customers have been left baffled after the pub giant hiked its food and drink prices, with some staple menu items rising by more than £3 - but did you notice?

Pints of beer have seen price rices across the board, including Carlsberg (from £2.39 to £2.57), Stella (from £3.35 to £3.60) and Leffe (from £3.85 to £4.14).

The price rises are particularly pronounced in London chains - where prices are higher anyway - including the Moon Under the Water pub in Leicester Square.

Here, you will pay £6.55 for a pint of San Miguel, Corona and BrewDog's IPA.

Food price have also increased. An All-Day Brunch used to set you back £5.79, but will now cost you £8.92.

A spokesperson for Wetherspoons acknowledged its price hikes, putting it down to "big price increases" in the pub industry.

"Wetherspoon has increased prices on food and drink by 7.5 per cent," the chain told The Sun.

The Moon Under Water, Wetherspoons pub in Leicester Square. Picture: Alamy

Many staple food items have seen price hikes. Picture: Getty

"We believe that our prices are still very competitive in all the locations that we trade, even after the increase.

"Most businesses in the hospitality industry have had to deal with big price increases in the past year or two.

"We have tried to keep our prices competitive, bearing in mind that customers have suffered from inflation too.

"The 7.5 per cent increase is less than the rate of inflation."

How much has your favourite gone up by?

Food and drink is 7.5 per cent more expensive. Picture: TikTok

Tea and coffee - £1.35 to £1.45

Large breakfast - £5.90 to £6.34

Side of coleslaw - £0.95 to £1.20

Small Nachos - £3.75 to £5.54

Loaded Chips - £3.99 to £5.75

Bowl of Chips with Curry Sauce - £3.65 to £5.32

All-Day Brunch - £5.79 to £8.92

Vegetable Burger - £5.75 to £6.29

Steak club with alcoholic drink - £9.55 to £10.27

Curry club with alcoholic drink - £8.55 to £9.19

Chicken Tikka Masala with alcoholic drink - £9.70 to £10.43

Bowl of chips - £3.65 to £3.75

Side salad - £1.35 to £1.95

Six onion rings - £1.40 to £1.99

Carrot cake - £2.25 to £2.49

Warm Chocolate Fudge Cake with Ice Cream - £4.10 to £4.55

Warm Chocolate Brownie with Ice Cream - £3.85 to £4.55

American-Style Pancakes with Ice Cream - £3.60 to £4.30

All-Day Vegetarian Brunch - £5.79 to £8.92

Wiltshire Cured Ham, Eggs and Chips - £4.40 to £7.10

Five-Bean Chili - £5.49 to £7.63

Italian Tomato & Basil Soup - £2.30 to £4.03

Fish and Chips with alcoholic drink - £9.90 to £10.65

Ultimate burger with alcoholic drink - £9.85 to £10.59

British Steak & Kidney Pudding with soft drink - £5.55 to £7.63

6oz Burgers with alcoholic drink - £7.95 to £8.55

Gourmet Tennessee Beef Burger - £7.40 to £9.19

How much has your favourite beer increased?

Boris Johnson (L) pulls a pint of Windsor & Eton brewery's "Knight of the Garter" beer as he talks with JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin. Picture: Getty