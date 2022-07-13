'What on earth is going on?': Priti Patel cancels appearance at Home Affairs Committee

13 July 2022, 10:33 | Updated: 13 July 2022, 11:43

Priti Patel failed to answer MPs' questions after pulling out of the Committee hearing
Priti Patel failed to answer MPs' questions after pulling out of the Committee hearing. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Home Secretary Priti Patel was due to face MPs on the Commons Home Affairs Committee this morning but failed to answer any questions after pulling out yesterday evening.

The committee said in a tweet: "This morning at 10.00am we were due to be questioning the Home Secretary, Priti Patel. She has declined to attend our session."

The reason given was “recent changes in government”, including to her ministerial team, following a wave of resignations.

In a letter to the committee, Ms Patel said scrutiny from its members is "always a priority for the department and me", adding: "The committee will be aware of the recent changes in Government, and in particular to the ministerial team in my department. Regrettably, as a result of this and the wider unprecedented changes since I agreed to give evidence, I will no longer be able to meet with the committee tomorrow.

"I apologise for the inconvenience caused to committee members and recognise the work your staff will have undertaken, but I would like to reassure you that I have asked my officials to establish a new date as soon after summer recess as is practical."

Stuart McDonald, a Scottish National Party MP who sits on the committee, said the home secretary emailed the committee shortly before 5pm on Tuesday to cancel her appearance.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper accused the Government of being in "total chaos" and asked: "What on Earth is going on?

"Why has Priti Patel refused at the last minute to go to the Commons Home Affairs Committee so MPs can ask her about passport delays, asylum delays, rising crime, falling prosecutions, record low rape charges, record high fraud and more?"

Mr McDonald said on Twitter that Ms Patel sent an email shortly before 5pm to cancel because of "recent changes in government".

She was due to attend alongside her permanent and second permanent secretaries Matthew Rycroft and Tricia Hayes.

The chair of the Home Affairs Committee, Diana Johnson, called the refusal to attend Wednesday’s evidence session “wholly unacceptable”.

“This date was agreed months in advance and the reason given for why the home secretary cannot attend this morning - due to changes in the Home Office ministerial team - does not make sense as it was the home secretary giving evidence and not a junior minister,” she said.

Liberal Democrat home affairs spokesman Alistair Carmichael MP said: "If Priti Patel is so afraid to answer for her disastrous policies, maybe it's time she dropped them.

"Conservative ministers are clearly far too engrossed in political infighting to do their jobs. The British people deserve better.

"Priti Patel must come before Parliament to answer for her record now, or make way for someone who will."

