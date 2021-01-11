When does the furlough scheme end in the UK? And what to do if you’re self-employed

11 January 2021, 16:41

Rishi Sunak confirmed furlough scene and self-employed grants for 2021
Rishi Sunak confirmed furlough scene and self-employed grants for 2021.

By Zoe Adams

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has confirmed England’s third national lockdown will be helped with an extended furlough scheme - but when does it end? And what can you do if you’re self-employed?

The British economy will “get worse before it gets better” stated the Chancellor of Exchequer Rishi Sunak as he spoke to the House of Commons.

Giving MPs and the country an update on the latest furlough scheme dates, self-employment grants and general economy latest news - Sunak explained the coronavirus pandemic has done “significant harm” to the UK economy.

With a third national lockdown in England currently underway, and with no official end date, workers, businesses and many self-employed are struggling financially, and one way the government has attempted to help is with the furlough scheme and the introduction of self-employed grants.

Here’s the latest information including when the furlough scheme ends in the UK and what the scheme is if you’re self employed:

Many businesses have been forced to close under new coronavirus lockdown rules
Many businesses have been forced to close under new coronavirus lockdown rules.

When does the furlough scheme end in the UK?

As it stands, Rishi Sunak has extended the furlough scheme until the end of April 2021 - with the government paying employees up to 80% of their wages.

This was confirmed in December where he said: “Our package of support for businesses and workers continues to be one of the most generous and effective in the world – helping our economy to recover and protecting livelihoods across the country.”

The furlough scheme with apply across the UK, including Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

What is the furlough scheme for the self-employed?

The government furlough programme doesn’t cover self-employment but they have developed a grant scheme.

The Self-Employment Income Support Scheme (SEISS), has so far put through three grants over the coronavirus pandemic period with confirmation of a fourth coming.

The income support scheme benefits those who work for themselves and could see them claim up to £7,500 if their income has been severely impacted by Covid-19.

At present, applications for the third grant are open until January 29 covering a three month period of earnings from November 2020 until January 2021.

