Will and Kate share sweet message of support for GB athletes competing in Paris Paralympics

28 August 2024, 13:25

Will and Kate in Paris (2017)
Will and Kate in Paris (2017). Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared a heartfelt message of support for British athletes ahead of the Paralympic games in Paris.

The Paralympics is set to kick off later today, with British athletes hoping to better their 124 medal haul achieved in Tokyo.

Taking to Instagram, William and Kate shared a sweet good luck message to all the members of ParalympicsGB.

The Royal pair said: "Looking forward to another few weeks of incredible sport.

"Wishing the very best of luck to our ParalympicsGB athletes and all those competing at Paris 2024. W & C."

Princess Kate had previously wished the members of TeamGB’s Olympic cohort good luck in a video filmed at the Adelaide Cottage on the Windsor Castle estate.

She said: "From all of us watching at home, congratulations to Team GB."

William added: "Well done with all you've achieved. You've been an inspiration to us all."

Will and Kate have shared a message of support for ParalympicsGB
Will and Kate have shared a message of support for ParalympicsGB. Picture: Instagram

The Princess of Wales is continuing her recovery after being diagnosed with cancer in March 2024.

Speaking after making a return to the public eye in June, Kate said that she has both "good and bad days" as she continues with chemotherapy.

She added that she had been "blown away by all the kind messages of support".

"It really has made the world of difference to William and me and has helped us both through some of the harder times," she said.

"I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.

"On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

The Prince and Princess of Wales
The Prince and Princess of Wales. Picture: Alamy

"My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.

"On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home.

"I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much needed time to heal.

"Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me."

