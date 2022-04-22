William and Kate share sweet photos of Prince Louis at the beach to mark fourth birthday

New photos of Louis were shared on Friday. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge

By Will Taylor

William and Kate have celebrated Prince Louis's fourth birthday by sharing snaps of the young royal at the beach.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The photos, taken by the Duchess of Cambridge, show him by the sea in Norfolk.

Louis turns four on Saturday, and he is pictured laughing and ready to play beach cricket.

Kate took the pictures earlier in April. He is seen with a pink cricket ball and playing in sand dunes.

If he is growing up to be a fan of the bat-and-ball game then he is taking after his great-grandfather, Prince Philip, who was a keen cricketer and twice-president of the Marylebone Cricket Club.

Read more: Royal family shares adorable picture of Princess Elizabeth aged 2 as the Queen turns 96

Read more: Harry is protecting the Queen 'with a cannonball,' says Meghan's half-sister Samantha

Louis is seen laughing in the photos. Picture: Duchess of Cambridge

Louis is also pictured running barefoot, as if about to bowl, and in another photo he is laughing as he sits in the dunes.

Norfolk is home to the Queen's Sandringham estate, where the monarch has been staying recently.

The grounds hold Anmer Hall, where William and Kate spend much of their time.

4 years old tomorrow!



📸 The Duchess pic.twitter.com/H5AQoZYibW — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 22, 2022

Kate is a keen photographer, and is a lifetime honorary member of the Royal Photographic Society.

Louis is fifth in line to the throne and the youngest of the Cambridges' children.

This week, a new photo of the Queen was released, showing her with fell ponies, to mark her 96th birthday.