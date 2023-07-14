Royal squadron report for duty! William, Kate and their three children enjoy day out at RAF air show

Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children enjoy a day out at an RAF air show. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By StephenRigley

The Prince and Princess of Wales have treated their three children to a fun day out at a military air show today.

The smiling royal children started their summer holidays with a fun-filled day at the Royal International Air Tattoo at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire.

Prince George, nine, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, have all broken up from their Lambrook School in Berkshire, and looked delighted to start their summer holidays with the outing - even if the weather didn't quite play ball with grey skies providing an overcast backdrop to the action.

William and Kate, both 41, and their children were seen looking around and marvelling at the "world-class" celebration of aviation.

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford, Gloucestershire. Picture: Alamy

The family prepare to climb aboard a huge C-17 transporter aircraft, which was used to transport the late Queen's coffin in the days ahead of her funeral last September. Picture: Alamy

The family's first stop was a huge C-17 transporter aircraft, which was used to transport the late Queen's coffin in the days ahead of her funeral last September.

Louis ,five, was later seen giving a shy wave to the cameras while sitting astride a quad bike. He stuck close by to Princess Kate as she helped him onto the off-road vehicle.

Kate was wearing a Blaze Milano blazer with a white blouse and tailored blue trousers

The event was a return visit for George, who celebrates his 10th birthday on July 22. He was taken to the show by his parents in 2016, aged three, and was pictured wearing ear defenders at the time.

Prince Louis prepares to greet the camera as Kate looks on. Picture: Alamy

The Prince and Princess of Wales with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis during a visit to the Royal International Air Tattoo (RIAT) at RAF Fairford. Picture: Alamy

The event is one of the world's biggest air shows in the world, with all proceeds made from the weekend going to The Royal Air Force Charitable Trust - supporting initiatives including engineering and flying scholarships.

Kate took over the role of patron for the Air Cadet organisation from Prince Philip in December 2015. Meanwhile, William served with the RAF's Search and Rescue Force from 2010 to 2013, based at RAF Valley in Anglesey.

The family's out comes after a royal expert claimed William is a 'hands-on, caring dad' and 'not a workaholic like his father King Charles'.

The airshow will carry on over the weekend before the event officially ends on Sunday July 16.