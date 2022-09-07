First day of school: William and Kate pictured with 'excited' Cambridge children as they meet new teachers

The family have been pictured together for the occasion. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

An "excited" Cambridge "gang" - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - have settled into their new school, with the milestone captured in photographs on their first day.

Loading audio...

Louis, four, is beginning full-time education with his siblings, joining nine-year-old George and seven-year-old Charlotte for the big moment at private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire on Wednesday.

The Cambridge siblings looked confident and happy as they were accompanied by their parents - Prince William and Kate - ready for a 90-minute settling-in session for new pupils and their families.

William called his children "all the gang" as he ushered them up the steps of the large white 19th-century country mansion, and said the three of them were looking forward to starting.

The family strolled in a line, with Kate holding George and Louis' hands and William holding Charlotte's, to meet headmaster Jonathan Perry.

The children met the headteacher at their new school. Picture: PA

"Welcome to Lambrook," Mr Perry told the children. "It's lovely to have you with us. We're very excited for the year ahead."

Shaking them each by the hand in turn, he asked "Are you excited?" with all three chorusing "Yes".

William remarked "We're looking forward to it," adding the children had "lots of questions".

Mr Perry's wife Jenny, who works in the pastoral team, was waiting in the doorway and greeted them with "Welcome back to Lambrook", with William quipping "With all the gang".

The youngsters were dressed in summer uniforms, with George and Louis in checked short-sleeved white shirts and navy shorts and Charlotte in a blue belted gingham dress.

A source said the Cambridge children were particularly excited to all be going to the same school for the first time. "They're really excited about starting a new school together, and I think mum and dad are too," they said.

After parking, the family of five had managed the walk to the school during a gap in the rain, which later became torrential as other parents arrived.

Conscious of his youngest son's very first day, William was seen stroking Louis' hair reassuringly as they moved into sight of the entrance.

In June, high-spirited Louis stole the show during the Platinum Jubilee by letting out a howl and clapping his hands to his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony, but he was on his best behaviour on Wednesday.

The duke and duchess could be heard talking to the children and laughing, in the final moments of preparation.

The children's first full day is on Thursday, at the official start of term.

The Cambridges are said to have visited the exclusive prep school a number of times before choosing it, and greeted Mr and Mrs Perry warmly, with Kate remarking: "Nice to see you, Mr Perry."

William and Kate went inside with the children for refreshments before George, Charlotte and Louis went to their new classroom to meet their teachers and other students.