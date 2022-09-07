First day of school: William and Kate pictured with 'excited' Cambridge children as they meet new teachers

7 September 2022, 22:41 | Updated: 7 September 2022, 23:40

The family have been pictured together for the occasion
The family have been pictured together for the occasion. Picture: PA

By Emma Soteriou

An "excited" Cambridge "gang" - Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis - have settled into their new school, with the milestone captured in photographs on their first day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Louis, four, is beginning full-time education with his siblings, joining nine-year-old George and seven-year-old Charlotte for the big moment at private Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire on Wednesday.

The Cambridge siblings looked confident and happy as they were accompanied by their parents - Prince William and Kate - ready for a 90-minute settling-in session for new pupils and their families.

William called his children "all the gang" as he ushered them up the steps of the large white 19th-century country mansion, and said the three of them were looking forward to starting.

The family strolled in a line, with Kate holding George and Louis' hands and William holding Charlotte's, to meet headmaster Jonathan Perry.

Read more: William 'avoiding Harry until after his memoir is out because he doesn't trust him to keep talks private'

Read more: Harry and Meghan have 'no plans' to meet William on UK trip despite staying 'minutes way'

The children met the headteacher at their new school
The children met the headteacher at their new school. Picture: PA

"Welcome to Lambrook," Mr Perry told the children. "It's lovely to have you with us. We're very excited for the year ahead."

Shaking them each by the hand in turn, he asked "Are you excited?" with all three chorusing "Yes".

William remarked "We're looking forward to it," adding the children had "lots of questions".

Mr Perry's wife Jenny, who works in the pastoral team, was waiting in the doorway and greeted them with "Welcome back to Lambrook", with William quipping "With all the gang".

The youngsters were dressed in summer uniforms, with George and Louis in checked short-sleeved white shirts and navy shorts and Charlotte in a blue belted gingham dress.

A source said the Cambridge children were particularly excited to all be going to the same school for the first time. "They're really excited about starting a new school together, and I think mum and dad are too," they said.

After parking, the family of five had managed the walk to the school during a gap in the rain, which later became torrential as other parents arrived.

Conscious of his youngest son's very first day, William was seen stroking Louis' hair reassuringly as they moved into sight of the entrance.

In June, high-spirited Louis stole the show during the Platinum Jubilee by letting out a howl and clapping his hands to his ears on the Buckingham Palace balcony, but he was on his best behaviour on Wednesday.

The duke and duchess could be heard talking to the children and laughing, in the final moments of preparation.

The children's first full day is on Thursday, at the official start of term.

The Cambridges are said to have visited the exclusive prep school a number of times before choosing it, and greeted Mr and Mrs Perry warmly, with Kate remarking: "Nice to see you, Mr Perry."

William and Kate went inside with the children for refreshments before George, Charlotte and Louis went to their new classroom to meet their teachers and other students.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liz Truss is set to announce her energy plan on Thursday

Liz Truss to set out 'decisive action' to battle spiralling energy bills

The Sikh priest, 62, was "left for dead" in the attack in Manchester city centre.

Man arrested after Sikh priest, 62, 'left for dead' in Manchester attack

The rapper's family have called for a murder probe.

No firearm found in car of London rapper shot dead by Met officers as family accuse force of being 'totally racist'

Liz Truss is 'harking back to Thatcherism', says Andy Burnham.

Truss is 'harking back to Thatcherism' but the UK 'needs the polar opposite', says Andy Burnham

The Queen has been advised to rest.

Queen postpones Privy Council meeting after doctors advise her to rest

Royal Mail staff will go on a further two-day strike at the end of September.

Royal Mail workers to stage further two-day strike in row over pay

Exclusive
Jon Chaloner, CEO of GLF Schools spoke to LBC's Tom Swarbrick.

17,000 pupils risk being in schools that can't pay their energy bills as reserves are 'sacrificed to energy companies'

Google Maps has launched a new feature enabling drivers to choose the most fuel efficient route

Google Maps launches 'eco' route option for UK drivers to help save money and reduce emissions

Rebecca Searing stabbed her husband Paul Searing twice while he was in bed

'Get the police here to arrest me': Nurse's harrowing 999 call after she stabbed her husband to death in bed

Lewis Capaldi has revealed he has Tourette's syndrome.

Lewis Capaldi reveals he has Tourette's and says diagnosis makes 'so much sense'

Ten people have been arrested after Animal Rebellion threw paint over the front gates of the Palace of Westminster

Ten arrests after eco activists chuck white paint over Houses of Parliament

Jack Sepple, 23, pleaded guilty at Chelmsford Crown Court to the murder of 19-year-old Ashley Wadsworth.

Man admits murdering Canadian girlfriend, 19, after she moved to the UK to be with him

Katie Price says she was raped in 2018

Katie Price reveals she was raped at gunpoint by six men in harrowing carjacking incident in South Africa

Mr Grant had said he was "buzzing" about being appointed

Scotland's first 'period dignity officer' post scrapped after backlash of 'threats and abuse' for appointing man

The jury have been discharged in Ryan Giggs' domestic abuse trial

Ryan Giggs 'confident' he will clear his name at re-trial over claims he assaulted ex-girlfriend

Liz Truss faced Sir Keir Starmer in her first PMQs as Prime Minister

Liz Truss promises 'immediate action' on energy bills in first PMQs with announcement due tomorrow

Latest News

See more Latest News

Canada Stabbings

Canadian police arrest second suspect over stabbing attacks

Sheriff’s Deputy Homicide Suspect

California sheriff’s deputy in custody after double killing

Biden Obama Portraits

Obamas unveil their White House portraits

Putin and Xi

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping to meet next week

Israel Antiquities

Israel acquires ancient papyrus with Hebrew inscription from US resident

Italy Venice Film Festival

Joanna Hogg and Tilda Swinton discuss mothers, memory and The Eternal Daughter

Hong Kong

Hong Kong speech therapists convicted of sedition over children’s books

Russia Putin

Putin mocks the West and says Russia will press on in Ukraine

US Open Tennis

Fans removed from US Open for having a haircut in the stands

Thailand Baby Dolphin

Rescued Irrawaddy dolphin calf dies despite weeks of care

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Liz Truss still has to win over several Tories, Andrew Marr has suggested.

Andrew Marr: Truss' position as PM is 'weaker' than it seems after unveiling Cabinet of allies
Liz T and Shelagh F

Liz Truss' Downing Street is looking '1980s', says Labour frontbencher

Liz Truss needs to win Brits over, says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Now it's time for Truss to win over the 'audience that matters'

Liz Truss faces 'an ugly, gruesome intray'

Andrew Marr: Liz Truss faces an 'ugly, gruesome intray of inter-connected nightmares'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James O'Brien condemns 'appalling propaganda masquerading as journalism'

James analysis of Liz Truss speech

James O'Brien gives tongue in cheek analysis of Liz Truss' acceptance speech

Donald Trump

A few vodkas could have prevented war against Ukraine, caller insists

Ben on Sunday

Ben Kentish 04/09 | Watch again

Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak has told ‘uncomfortable truths’ but Liz Truss has told ‘comforting lies,’ says caller
James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

James O’Brien lists the very worst of Boris Johnson’s leadership

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London