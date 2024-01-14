One sequin at a time: Holly Willoughby returns to TV with new Dancing on Ice partner Stephen Mulhern

14 January 2024, 23:57

Holly Willoughby has returned to TV for the first time since a kidnap plot against her was revealed.
Holly Willoughby has returned to TV for the first time since a kidnap plot against her was revealed. Picture: ITV

By Chay Quinn

Holly Willoughby has returned to TV for the first time since a kidnap plot against her was revealed.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Before her return, Willoughby posted a photo of her in a sparkly dress vowing to take her work "one sequin at a time".

TV personality Ferne McCann, EastEnders star Patsy Palmer, comedian Alan Carr and model Abbey Clancy sent her messages of support.

Palmer, who competed last year, wrote: "Best of luck beautiful."

Before the series returned, Mulhern wrote on X: "Today is the day! I can't wait to be reuniting with @HollyWills at 6:30pm to kick off the brand new series of @DancingOnIce! Don't miss it, live on @ITV!."

In a post on Instagram, This Morning said: "So great to see @hollywilloughby back on our screens where she belongs. Good luck for tonight's launch of @dancingonice - we'll be watching!"

Opening the show, Holly gave a "huge welcome" to Stephen Mulhern as he became a permanent presenter on Dancing On Ice.

Willoughby, 42, who left This Morning in October after 14 years on the sofa, has been hosting the ITV skating show since 2006.

She worked decades ago with Mulhern on ITV Saturday morning children's show Ministry Of Mayhem.

Mulhern, 46, hosted the show briefly in 2022 after Phillip Schofield tested positive for Covid-19.

On Sunday, the series kicked off with an opening performance from the professional skaters and the introduction of the new celebrity contestants.

Willoughby, who wore a silver sparkly dress, said: "To the greatest show on ice, and let's hear it for the amazing cast of 2024. Let me just say a huge welcome to Stephen Mulhern."

Schofield left ITV last year after admitting to a relationship with a male This Morning employee.

Dancing On Ice also saw This Morning star Josie Gibson, who was in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! last year, welcome Willoughby back when she arrived on the ice in a sled.

Willoughby, who wore a silver sparkly dress, said: "To the greatest show on ice, and let&squot;s hear it for the amazing cast of 2024. Let me just say a huge welcome to Stephen Mulhern."
Willoughby, who wore a silver sparkly dress, said: "To the greatest show on ice, and let's hear it for the amazing cast of 2024. Let me just say a huge welcome to Stephen Mulhern.". Picture: ITV

In the TV audience was Stephen Lustig-Webb, who was originally meant to compete but was forced to withdraw due to an injury and was replaced by former ski jumper Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards.

Meanwhile, Ricky Hatton was put in the skate off after a boxing-inspired performance did not thrill the judges or TV audience.

The former world champion boxer, 45, received 12.5 points from the judges and he could face elimination next week following a public vote.

Topping the leaderboard with the judges was former Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, dressed in jeans and a T-shirt, and partner Amani Fancy with 26.5 points.

His energetic performance to Kings of Leon's Sex On Fire, featuring a pirouette move, was called "absolutely brilliant" by judge Oti Mabuse.

Love Island winner and West End star Amber Davies, Emmerdale actress Roxy Shahidi, Olympian Greg Rutherford and S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt also performed during the launch.

Next week will see radio presenter Adele Roberts, EastEnders star Ricky Norwood, actress Claire Sweeney, TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders and Edwards compete for the first time.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

British troops will help boost NATO in response to Russian aggression, Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has announced.

Shapps announces 20,000 British troops to boost NATO amid Ukraine war and Russian aggression

Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF

Queen 'was furious after Harry and Meghan said she gave blessing to naming of Lilibet', new book claims

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak conducts a press conference in the Downing Street Briefing Room, as he gives an update on the plan to "stop the boats" and illegal migration

Sunak under pressure over Rwanda bill as senior right-wingers demand changes before crunch vote

Obit Joyce Randolph

The Honeymooners actress Joyce Randolph dies aged 99

Activists planned to disrupt the Stock Exchange on Monday.

Six arrested suspected of plot to disrupt London Stock Exchange after newspaper passes info to cops

Mean Girls

Mean Girls takes first place at US box office

Elisa Robinson and Jodie Colvin, both 23, met the victim in Norwich city centre before driving them to Colvin's home in Mulbarton where they, along with a teen boy, unleashed the attack.

Three jailed for horrific attack after vulnerable woman sexually assaulted and doused with bleach in seven-hour ordeal

A volcano erupts near Grindavik in Iceland

Volcano erupts in south-western Iceland

Denmark's King Frederik X waves from the balcony of Christianborg Palace in Copenhagen

Frederik X proclaimed King of Denmark after Queen Margrethe abdicates

Israeli army vehicles on the edge of the Gaza Strip

Israel-Hamas war by numbers as conflict reaches 100-day mark

Israel Palestinians

Fire from Lebanon kills Israelis as Israel-Hamas war rages for 100th day

Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, celebrates his election victory

War of words after Taiwan election highlights divisions over island’s fate

Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko in 2018

Abdications in the modern age: crowned heads who have retired in recent years

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II signs the declaration of abdication

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication making son King Frederik X

Frederik X is now the King of Denmark, following the formal abdication of his mum, Queen Margrethe II

Denmark welcomes new King following formal abdication of his mother, Queen Margrethe II, after 52 years on throne

Queen Margrethe travels from Amalienborg Castle to Christiansborg Castle

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication

Latest News

See more Latest News

People try to get a view as Denmark’s Crown Prince Frederik arrives at Christiansborg Palace in Copenhagen

Thousands gather as Denmark’s Queen Margrethe prepares to abdicate

Sadio Mane married Aisha Tamba in Senegal last weekend

Sadio Mane's teenage wife, 18, breaks silence after marrying former Liverpool star

Brits are in for a week of freezing temperatures

Brits brace for big freeze: Met Office issues new snow warnings with 20cm to fall as temperatures hit -9C
The man was speaking at a pro-Palestine rally in London on Saturday

Met Police 'looking into' video of activist telling pro-Palestine crowd in London 'massacres should become status quo'
Joelinton was injured and so could not play against Manchester City on Saturday evening

Newcastle star's house 'targeted by burglars' weeks after Jack Grealish and Kurt Zouma's homes broken into
A picture of Danish Queen Margrethe II with a message reading ‘Thank you, Your Majesty’ is displayed at a hotel in Copenhagen,

Denmark to proclaim new king as Queen Margrethe signs historic abdication

Iceland's volcano has erupted once again

Iceland volcano erupts again forcing residents to evacuate just weeks after returning home

Yvonne Tracey plans to stand as an independent MP at the next election in Kingston & Surbiton - Sir Ed Davey's seat

'I'm up for a fight': 'Angry' former postmistress plans to take Ed Davey's seat at the next general election
Taiwan's president-elect Lai Ching-te celebrates his election victory

Taiwan condemns ‘fallacious’ Chinese comments on election

A TV screen at Seoul railway station shows North Korea's missile launch

North Korea launches suspected ballistic missile that can reach distant US bases

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The idea of making Charles regent was given 'serious thought'

'Secret summits' took place to make Charles regent during Queen Elizabeth's final years

Kate did not travel with Prince William to see the Queen on the day she died

The real reason Kate Middleton did not travel to Balmoral on day Queen Elizabeth died

The Queen died in September 2022

Queen's final moments: Her Majesty 'wouldn't have been aware of anything' as she 'slipped away'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit