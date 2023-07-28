Children injured in Wimbledon crash all out of hospital, including seven-month baby, as arrested woman re-bailed

Those injured in the crash have now been discharged from hospital. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Children who were rushed to hospital following the crash in Wimbledon have all been discharged, police have said.

Two girls, both aged 8, died from injuries sustained after the collision earlier this month.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lou, both aged 8, were named as the victims of the the crash.

A car ran through a fence and crashed when students at The Study Prep school were having an end-of-term party on Camp Road on July 6.

Those who were injured and being monitored in hospital following the incident, including a seven-month-old baby, have now all been discharged, police have confirmed.

The woman driving the car, a 46-year-old from Wimbledon, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

She was later questioned by police in connection with the crash and the girls’ deaths and was later released on bail.

The woman returned from bail on July 20 and has since been re-bailed by police until the end of September, police have said.

Inquests into the deaths of the two girls were held at Inner West London Coroner’s Court on July 12.

A police spokesman said: “Their families continue to request privacy at this difficult time.”

Selena Lau and Nuria Sajjad, both 8, were both killed in the crash. Picture: Met Police

When Selena Lau was confirmed as the first victim of the crash, her family wrote: "Selena was an intelligent and cheeky girl adored and loved by everyone. The family wishes their privacy to be respected at this sad time."

While a statement from Nuria’s family following her death said: “It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved Nuria on Sunday, 9 July 2023. Nuria was the light of our lives. She embodied joy, kindness and generosity and she was loved by all around her.

“We would like to thank the efforts of the emergency services, all the extraordinary staff at St George’s Hospital, the parents of Nuria’s class fellows and staff of the Study Prep for all they have done to ease Nuria’s journey.”

More than 30 police vehicles were sent to the scene at the time, and 15 ambulances arrived and treated 16 people.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.