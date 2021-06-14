Breaking News

Wimbledon finals to be played in front of capacity crowds

14 June 2021, 20:00 | Updated: 14 June 2021, 21:27

The Wimbledon finals will be held in front of a full-capacity crowd for the first time since 2019
The Wimbledon finals will be held in front of a full-capacity crowd for the first time since 2019. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

The men's and women's Wimbledon finals will be played in front of full capacity crowds, the government has announced.

Both the women's final on 10 July and the men's final on 11 July will be contested in front of a full Centre Court in SW19.

Meanwhile, the Euro 2020 last-16 match at Wembley on 29 June, as well as the semi-finals and final in July, will be staged in front of a 50 per cent capacity crowd.

Wembley will play host to the largest sporting crowd in the UK in more than 15 months, with roughly 40,000 fans in attendance for the final four Euros fixtures at the stadium.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden revealed the government has identified up to 20 pilot events across sport and entertainment.

Read more: Freedom Day delayed: PM faces fury over not closing borders to Delta variant

Read more: Roadmap delay: What are the rules now?

"We want to gather further evidence on how we can open up all big events safely, and for good," Mr Dowden said.

"The expansion of trials of the NHS app and lateral flow testing will mean that bigger crowds will be able to attend a limited number of major sporting and cultural events early this summer as part of our events research programme.

"In the next few weeks this means more fans enjoying the Euros and Wimbledon, and some of our biggest cultural and sports events."

Last year. many sporting events were cancelled as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, including Wimbledon.

Some returned as the virus abated, but many, such as some matches in the FA Cup, were played without a crowd.

The Wimbledon finals and the Euro 2020 last-16 match, semi-finals and final are the latest in a series of so-called 'pilot events', designed to gather evidence on the risks associated with large events.

Spectators at these events, which have included the FA Cup final in Wembley and a club night in Liverpool, will likely have to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test.

So far the pilots have largely been successful, with only 11 people testing positive following four test events in Liverpool that between them saw 13,000 attendees.

The new pilot events after 21 June were not the only announcements made by the government.

While most restrictions - such as mask-wearing and legal limits on socialising - will remain in place as Boris Johnson announced a four-week delay to the next stage of the roadmap out of lockdown, there are a number of key changes.

In many instances, care home residents will be able to go on visits outside of the care home without the need to isolate afterwards.

They will also be able to choose an "essential caregiver", who will be able to visit them even if the resident is isolating.

Read more: Wedding restrictions in England - explained

Read more: Huge crowd of anti-lockdown protesters gathers at No 10 over ‘Freedom Day’ delay

Outside of care homes, the rules surrounding weddings and other commemorative events such as wakes are also being relaxed.

Instead of a blanket cap of 30 guests, the maximum number of guests will now depend on how many the venue can safely accommodate.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Data from the ZOE Covid app has suggested the Delta variant is more like a "bad cold" in younger people

Covid: Delta variant lacks 'classic' symptoms and may feel more 'like a bad cold'
Boris Johnson announced a four-week delay to the next stage of the roadmap at a press conference on Monday

Roadmap delay: What are the rules now?

Belarus Dissident

Jailed dissident journalist a hostage at briefing, Belarus opposition says
Mr and Mrs Bone, Lucy and James, pictured at their wedding in May with 30 people present

Wedding restrictions in England - explained

Data from Public Health England has shown that vaccines provide similar protection from hospitalisation from the Delta variant as for the Alpha variant

Vaccines 'highly effective' against hospitalisation from Delta variant - PHE
Nato secretary general Jens Stoltenberg and US President Joe Biden

Nato leaders declare China a global security challenge

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Eddie Mair confronts Tory MP over lockdown extension announcement

Eddie Mair confronts Tory MP over lockdown extension announcement
'We are beside ourselves': Caller says family can't visit for wedding without quarantine yet Justin Trudeau can

Caller devastated Canadian family can't visit UK without quarantine - yet PM Justin Trudeau can
'If someone offered to buy me out, I would go', says Heaven Nightclub owner

'If someone offered to buy me out, I would go', says Heaven Nightclub owner
Crossbench peer blames PM's 'slight obsession with India deal' for Delta strain rise

Crossbench peer blames PM's 'slight obsession with India deal' for Delta strain rise
Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch LIVE

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 14/06 Watch again

James O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now gives 'shivers down the spine'

James O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now givesJames O'Brien: PM's 12 weeks of Covid promise now gives 'shivers down the spine'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London