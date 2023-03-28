Woman, 25, dies at Michael Owen's plush Cheshire stables while working a shift

Michael Owen's stables in Cheshire saw tragedy today as they announced a staff member had died on shift. Picture: Getty

By Chay Quinn

A woman working at Michael Owen's plush Cheshire stables died during her shift today, it has been confirmed

The news was confirmed by Manor House Stables earlier this afternoon with a statement posted on their Twitter account.

The statement read: It is with deep sadness that we have to announce that much valued member of our team died at work this morning.

The family have been informed and both the family and the team at Manor House request privacy at this time.

The 25-year-old reportedly became unwell at around 8:50am on Tuesday at the Manor House Stables, in Maplas, Cheshire.

Cheshire Police confirmed the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Owen has taken on a successful career in horse-racing alongside TV punditry after a glittering football career playing for the likes of Liverpool, Newcastle United, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

He founded the stables in 2006 with wife Louise and Betfair co-founder Andrew Black joined as a partner in the enterprise.