Woman, 28, mauled to death by dogs at Surrey beauty spot named for the first time

Police at Gravelly Hill in Caterham, Surrey, after the fatal attack. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

A dog walker mauled to death at a Surrey beauty spot has been identified.

Natasha Johnson, 28, was named today ahead of the inquest into her death opening tomorrow.

Eight dogs were seized at the scene and police have said no prosecutions will be brought.

A coroner had previously refused to release the name but she was identified today by Surrey Coroner’s Court ahead of the start of the inquest into her death.

Natasha died after the attack earlier this month. Picture: Alamy

Natasha was mauled to death while walking with a pack of dogs on January 12 at Gravelly Hill in Caterham.

Another woman was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after the attack.

She has since been discharged from hospital.

Natasha’s family said in a statement: "This is an extremely difficult time for us.”

Eight dogs were seized at the scene of the attack, none of them are believed to have been banned breeds.

Witnesses said the dogs turned on her ‘like a pack of small wolves’.

Detective Inspector Josephine Horner, senior investigating officer, said: "This is a tragic incident where a young woman has sadly lost her life.

"Our thoughts remain with her family and friends and the family have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

"Specialist teams have been carrying out forensic work at the scene but this has now been completed and the area has re-opened to the public.

"I know this incident has caused real concerns locally and officers from the local neighbourhood team will be out in the area to provide reassurance for residents.

"The investigation to establish the circumstances around this incident continue and I urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police to contact us ."