Woman, 54, charged with murder of baby found in woodland in 1998

15 April 2024, 20:51 | Updated: 15 April 2024, 21:23

The coffin bearing the body of abandoned baby Callum
The coffin bearing the body of abandoned baby Callum. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle De Wolfe

A woman has been charged with murder in connection with the death of a baby who was discovered in woodland in 1998.

Joanne Sharkey, 54, of West Derby, Liverpool was rearrested on Monday.

She has since been charged with murder and will be remanded in custody.

The baby, who became known only as "Callum", was discovered in a wooded area in Warrington 26 years ago.

Detectives named him after the Callands district of Warrington where he was found dead, as his true identity could not be confirmed.

A burial and funeral service was arranged by locals and he was buried in Warrington Cemetery a few months later.

The headstone, which was paid for with money raised by residents, was inscribed: "Baby Callum, precious child of God. Laid to rest July 27, 1998. With love, from the people of Warrington."

Sharkey will appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Sharkey will appear at Warrington Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. Picture: Alamy

A lengthy investigation saw a man arrested in July 2023 but he has been released without charge, Cheshire Police said.

Detective Inspector Hannah Friend, of Cheshire Police's Major Crime Review Team, said: "I understand that this is an extremely emotional case which has attracted a lot of attention over the past twenty-six years, however I would ask people not to speculate.

"Criminal proceedings are now active against Joanne Sharkey, and she has the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

'This is an assault on America': Defiant Donald Trump punches the air as criminal trial begins

