Breaking News

Girl, 14, and woman, 49, arrested over fatal stabbing of Bristol boys - taking total of arrests to 12

The 17-year-old was earlier detained by Bristol police in connection with the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Chay Quinn

A 14-year-old girl and a 49-year-old have been arrested in connection with the deaths of two teenagers in Bristol last weekend - taking the total number of arrests to 12.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Avon and Somerset Police said the girl and a 49-year-old woman are being questioned in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender after being arrested on Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old was earlier detained by Bristol police in connection with the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16.

The two teenagers were attacked and stabbed by a group of people in the southern Bristol area of Knowle West last Saturday, February 27.

Emergency services and locals went to the aid of the teenagers but their efforts were in vain. Both died in the early hours of Sunday morning each in Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

It comes as five other people appeared in court earlier Friday in connection - including two boys, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at Bristol Youth Court. Both were charged with two counts of murder.

The two young defendants only spoke in court to confirm their names, ages, and addresses amid the brief hearing. They did not enter pleas to the two charges they face.

District Judge Lynne Matthews remanded the youths into custody and ordered them to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday.

"You will be remanded into youth detention accommodation," the judge said.

Court artist sketch of Anthony Snook (right), 44, appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court charged with the murders of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16. Picture: Alamy

Bristol Police Commander at Avon and Somerset Police Supt Mark Runacres, issues a statement, following the deaths of two young boys, Mason Rist and Max Dixon, Monday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Two boys, aged 15 and 16, charged with murders of two teenagers in Bristol over the weekend

Read More: Teenage boys stabbed to death in Bristol were 'innocent victims' who were 'in the wrong place at the wrong time'

Two men were also remanded into custody earlier today when they appeared separately at Bristol Magistrates' Court accused of two charges of assisting an offender.

They are alleged to have impeded the police in apprehending the two youths accused of murdering Mason and Max.

Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Bishport Avenue, Bristol and Bailey Westcott, 22, of Vowell Close, Bristol were ordered to appear at Bristol Crown Court on March 8.

Judge Peter Blair KC, The Recorder of Bristol, set a trial date for Anthony Snook, who is also accused of murdering the boys.

Snook, 44, of Dowling Road, Hartcliffe, Bristol, was excused attendance for the short hearing. The judge fixed a trial date of October 7 and remanded Snook into custody.

Detectives later said a 17-year-old boy was in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres speaking outside Kenneth Steele House Police Station in Bristol, after a 44-year-old man has been charged with the murders of two teenage boys in Bristol, Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Last known sighting of Clapham chemical attack suspect as police reveal 'significant evidence' found in raids

Read More: 'Brutal and sadistic' teenage killers jailed for at least 42 years for murdering transgender schoolgirl Brianna Ghey

Separately, a 42-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has now been released on conditional bail.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, who is leading the investigation, said: "The families of Mason and Max have been updated on all the latest developments in our ongoing investigation, and we'll continue to ensure they have all the support they need through specialist liaison officers.

"Now court proceedings are under way, it's even more important to remind people that posting speculation, footage and images on social media could jeopardise the forthcoming judicial process, while also causing further upset to Mason's and Max's families."