Breaking News

Girl, 14, and woman, 49, arrested over fatal stabbing of Bristol boys - taking total of arrests to 12

4 February 2024, 16:34

The 17-year-old was earlier detained by Bristol police in connection with the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16
The 17-year-old was earlier detained by Bristol police in connection with the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

By Chay Quinn

A 14-year-old girl and a 49-year-old have been arrested in connection with the deaths of two teenagers in Bristol last weekend - taking the total number of arrests to 12.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Avon and Somerset Police said the girl and a 49-year-old woman are being questioned in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender after being arrested on Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old was earlier detained by Bristol police in connection with the deaths of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16.

The two teenagers were attacked and stabbed by a group of people in the southern Bristol area of Knowle West last Saturday, February 27.

Emergency services and locals went to the aid of the teenagers but their efforts were in vain. Both died in the early hours of Sunday morning each in Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children.

It comes as five other people appeared in court earlier Friday in connection - including two boys, aged 15 and 16, who cannot be named for legal reasons, at Bristol Youth Court. Both were charged with two counts of murder.

The two young defendants only spoke in court to confirm their names, ages, and addresses amid the brief hearing. They did not enter pleas to the two charges they face.

District Judge Lynne Matthews remanded the youths into custody and ordered them to appear at Bristol Crown Court on Monday.

"You will be remanded into youth detention accommodation," the judge said.

Court artist sketch of Anthony Snook (right), 44, appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court charged with the murders of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16
Court artist sketch of Anthony Snook (right), 44, appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court charged with the murders of Mason Rist, 15, and Max Dixon, 16. Picture: Alamy
Bristol Police Commander at Avon and Somerset Police Supt Mark Runacres, issues a statement, following the deaths of two young boys, Mason Rist and Max Dixon, Monday
Bristol Police Commander at Avon and Somerset Police Supt Mark Runacres, issues a statement, following the deaths of two young boys, Mason Rist and Max Dixon, Monday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Two boys, aged 15 and 16, charged with murders of two teenagers in Bristol over the weekend

Read More: Teenage boys stabbed to death in Bristol were 'innocent victims' who were 'in the wrong place at the wrong time'

Two men were also remanded into custody earlier today when they appeared separately at Bristol Magistrates' Court accused of two charges of assisting an offender.

They are alleged to have impeded the police in apprehending the two youths accused of murdering Mason and Max.

Jamie Ogbourne, 26, of Bishport Avenue, Bristol and Bailey Westcott, 22, of Vowell Close, Bristol were ordered to appear at Bristol Crown Court on March 8.

Judge Peter Blair KC, The Recorder of Bristol, set a trial date for Anthony Snook, who is also accused of murdering the boys.

Snook, 44, of Dowling Road, Hartcliffe, Bristol, was excused attendance for the short hearing. The judge fixed a trial date of October 7 and remanded Snook into custody.

Detectives later said a 17-year-old boy was in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres speaking outside Kenneth Steele House Police Station in Bristol, after a 44-year-old man has been charged with the murders of two teenage boys in Bristol, Wednesday
Bristol Commander Superintendent Mark Runacres speaking outside Kenneth Steele House Police Station in Bristol, after a 44-year-old man has been charged with the murders of two teenage boys in Bristol, Wednesday. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Last known sighting of Clapham chemical attack suspect as police reveal 'significant evidence' found in raids

Read More: 'Brutal and sadistic' teenage killers jailed for at least 42 years for murdering transgender schoolgirl Brianna Ghey

Separately, a 42-year-old woman previously arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder, has now been released on conditional bail.

Detective Superintendent Gary Haskins, who is leading the investigation, said: "The families of Mason and Max have been updated on all the latest developments in our ongoing investigation, and we'll continue to ensure they have all the support they need through specialist liaison officers.

"Now court proceedings are under way, it's even more important to remind people that posting speculation, footage and images on social media could jeopardise the forthcoming judicial process, while also causing further upset to Mason's and Max's families."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Barry John has died in hospital aged 79, his family say.

Welsh rugby legend Barry John, nicknamed 'The King', dies in hospital aged 79

Chile Fires

At least 64 dead as forest fires rage in central Chile

RAF Typhoon

Iran warns against attack on suspected spy ships after new air strikes in Yemen

Police have released new CCTV of Ezedi

Watch: Police release new CCTV of Clapham chemical attack suspect and issue update on last known sighting

Оleg Kononenko

Russian cosmonaut sets new record for most time in space

Namibia President Dead

Namibian president dies in hospital during cancer treatment

Boxes containing ballot papers

‘World’s coolest dictator’ expected to be re-elected president in El Salvador

4x4 near Arc de Triomphe

Paris votes on ramping up parking fees for 4x4s

Harmonie was shocked by the officer sticking her tongue out

Gospel singer ordered to stop busking in London by volunteer cop 'shocked' to see officer stick tongue out at her

Police have posted a £20,000 reward for information leading to Ezedi's arrest

New warning to 'anyone helping Clapham chemical attack suspect' as Met posts £20k reward for information

The grandmother was killed in a dog attack

Grandmother mauled to death by two 'unregistered XL Bullies' in Essex named after man, 39, arrested

HMS Queen Elizabeth has not been sent to join Houthi strikes - and has now suffered a malfunction

More humiliation for British military as flagship carrier forced out of Nato mission after malfunction

Shelling damage

At least 28 killed in shelling in Russian-occupied Ukraine

Jet takes off

US and Britain in new wave of attacks against Yemen’s Houthis

A woman has died after being attacked by two dogs in Essex

Grandmother mauled to death by two 'unregistered XL Bullies' in Essex as man, 39, arrested

Ranil Wickremesinghe and Srettha Thavisin

Debt-laden Sri Lanka marks independence day

Latest News

See more Latest News

Quake damage

Syrians endure winter in muddy tents surrounded by quake damage one year on

James Cleverly is tightening the law around memorials

Protesters who climb onto war memorials face three months in jail and £1,000 fine under new law
A woman intervened to stop a man attacking a child in Clapham

Woman 'burns both eyeballs' bravely intervening to save child, three, in Clapham chemical attack
Election 2024 Biden

Joe Biden wins South Carolina’s primary as he gears up for re-election

Police are search for Ezedi

NCA drafted in to probe 'gang links' to Clapham chemical attack suspect after corrosive substance tubs found
Smoke rises from burnt-out houses after a forest fire reached Villa Independencia neighbourhood in Vina del Mar, Chile

At least 46 dead as forest fires approach densely populated areas of Chile

Labour Unveil Its City Policy At Business Conference

Labour to water-down manifesto in attempt to shrink target of Tories attacks at general election
The army chief has warned the UK's army is too small

Britain 'not ready for all-out war' according to MPs as stockpiles below what is needed to repel Russian threat
USS Dwight D Eisenhower

US and Britain launch strikes on Yemen’s Houthis

Women listen to a speaker during a weekly rally in Tel Aviv, Israel, calling for the release of hostages who were kidnapped on October 7

Israel gives most detailed warning yet to Hezbollah as Gaza war hits four months

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

The Queen was critical of Meghan's wedding dress

Queen Elizabeth thought Meghan's wedding dress was 'too white' in secret remarks to cousin

Harry and William's row is said to pre-date the relationship with Meghan

Harry's feud with William 'pre dates Meghan Markle and originated with a row about conserving elephants in Africa'
The Princess of Wales is 'making good progress' after undergoing surgery

Anger of Palace officials over ‘made up’ reports that the Princess of Wales was in ‘great danger’ after surgery

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Royal Mail proposals to axe Saturday post would undoubtedly hit a nerve, writes Tina McKenzie.

Small businesses shouldn't have to bear the brunt if Royal Mail axes Saturday post

Rishi Sunak still faces a big fight over Rwanda

Rishi Sunak's Rwanda woes are far from over as he faces Lords challenge and Tory critics circle
Caller tells Shelagh his solution to illegal immigration.

LBC caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that the Channel islands are the answer to 'illegal immigration'
'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' immigration policies

'Rishi Sunak chooses to do the self-interested party politics': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Tories' migration policies
Premier League clubs should stump up money for policing, writes Henry Riley

Met Police chief is right to put the boot into the Premier League, writes Henry Riley

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit