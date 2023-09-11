Breaking News

Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after body of girl, 2, found in pond

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a two-year-old girl who was found in a pond after she was reported missing.

Police were called to the home of the child in Forge Road, Kingsley, near Bordon, Hampshire, at 5.02pm on Sunday, following reports that the girl had disappeared.

She was found a short time later in Kingsley Pond and taken to hospital, where she died on Monday.

The woman is in custody for questioning, Hampshire Police said.

A force spokeswoman said the girl's family were being supported by specialist officers.

She said: "Officers are appealing for information following the death of a child who was found unresponsive at Kingsley Pond.

"Police were called at 5.02pm on Sunday, 10 September to a report of a two-year-old girl who had gone missing from her home on Forge Road, Kingsley, Bordon.

"She was found a short time later in Kingsley Pond.

"She was taken to hospital in a serious condition but sadly died this afternoon. Her family are being supported by officers.

"Officers are working to establish exactly what happened and are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Kingsley Pond yesterday, prior to the incident.

"Officers will be in the area so please feel free to approach them if you have any concerns or information.

"A woman, aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder. She is currently in police custody."

