Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann says first memories of 'buildings and beach' similar to where girl was last seen

30 March 2023, 09:33

Julia Wendell on Dr Phil (l). A beach like her first childhood memory (top r). Bottom right Julia as a child and Madeleine McCann
Julia Wendell on Dr Phil (l). A beach like her first childhood memory (top r). Bottom right Julia as a child and Madeleine McCann. Picture: social media/Dr Phil/alamy

By StephenRigley

A woman who claims to Madeleine McCann has said her first childhood memories are "eerily similar" to the place where the British toddler vanished 16 years ago.

Julia Wendell, 21, told US tv that she has just one memory from her early years which is being near a beach and the ocean.

Appearing on Dr Phil to discuss her claims that she is the missing girl, she said: "I have some single memories since eight, nine years old.

"And before eight, I have only this one memory with beach and water, like sea or ocean, and there were turtles and children trying to catch the turtles and take them in their hands.

"And I remembered light-coloured buildings, like white or very light colours, sunlight on this building."

Julia Wendell on Dr Phil
Julia Wendell on Dr Phil. Picture: social media/Dr Phil
Dr Fia Johansson and Julia Wendell
Dr Fia Johansson and Julia Wendell. Picture: social media

Read More: Woman claiming to be Madeleine McCann denies stealing birth certificate and photos from her family

Read More: 'Why I believe I'm Madeleine McCann', woman claiming to be missing Brit reveals all to US talk show host

Private investigator and medium Dr Fia Johansson, who is helping Julia claims her memory has a resemblance to the environment in which Madeleine disappeared.

She told the show "When I put it all together, I thought, 'Hmm, something makes sense and I need to get into why she remembers just that things'."

Speaking about the buildings Julia remembers, she added: "So that could be one of those memories too that maybe she had at the age of three.

"That could possibly be the same building that Madeleine vanished 2007."

During the show Julia denied her parents' claims that she stole her birth certificate and childhood photos to hide the fact that she is not Madeleine.

In a written statement aired during the show, Julia's parents said it was “obvious that Julia isn’t Maddie.”

It added: “For us as a family it is obvious Julia is our daughter, granddaughter, sister, niece, cousin and step niece. We have memories, we have pictures.

“Julia also has these photos because she took them from the family home with the birth certificate, as well as numerous hospital discharges.”

Julia, who first made the claim last month on social media wracking up one million followers on her now deactivated Instagram account, has previously said she has never seen a photo of her mother pregnant and that she has very few childhood memories.

She told Dr Phil her mother would always change the subject whenever she questioned her about her ancestry or birth and the first six pages of her health book - which is given to every child in Poland - was blank.

“I believe I am Madeleine McCann,” she said.

Julia Wendell as a youngster
Julia Wendell as a youngster. Picture: social media
Madeleine McCann
Madeleine McCann. Picture: social media

Read More: 'What if I'm someone I don't want around?': Woman who thinks she is Madeleine McCann's telling karaoke message

Read More: Private detective reveals 'small detail' which convinced her woman may be Madeleine McCann

Since airing her claims on social media earlier this year, Julia has tried to prove her case by pointing out physical similarities between herself and Madeleine — including a brown smudge that appears on each girl’s right eye.

But facial recognition software said it was '90% certain' that Julia was not Madeleine.

Julia is currently awaiting DNA results to confirm her true identity.

Asked what she would do if the results prove she isn’t Madeleine, Julia said she wouldn’t want any contact with her Polish family.“If she is my mother, I don’t want to have contact with her that’s all, but I believe she isn’t my mother,” she said.

Madeleine vanished on a family holiday to Portugal in 2007 aged three.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Oscar Pistorius

Oscar Pistorius set for parole hearing 10 years after killing girlfriend

Tesco delivery van

Tesco to make big changes to online orders - and it could cost you more

US Military Helicopter Crash

Casualties reported after US Army helicopters crash during training mission

A suspect has been charged with dangerous dogs offences

Man hit with eight dangerous dogs charges after girl mauled in Manchester

Russian flag

Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter for espionage

Exclusive
The charity was speaking to LBC's Henry Reily

Homeless dogs’ charity pleads with Sadiq Khan over ULEZ expansion claiming its future is at risk

Pope

Pope has good night in hospital despite respiratory infection – Vatican

Friends of the Earth have pledged to tackle the 'lacklustre' strategy

Campaigners 'poised to act' if government's 'lacklustre' energy strategy fails to show how UK will meet net zero targets

Salty: A single slice from a loaf can contain more salt than a packet of crisps

One slice of bread can be as salty as a whole pack of crisps: Which loaves are the saltiest?

Some supermarkets may have been unwittingly selling rotting meat

Supermarkets may have 'unwittingly sold rotten meat' as trading standards probe alleged rogue supplier

Friends shared a heart-breaking final photo of Jessica Whalley

Heart-rending final photo of beauty queen, 25, who collapsed and died while working at Michael Owen's stables

In this photo provided by the Philippine Coast Guard, survivors rest after being rescued from the still burning MV Lady Mary Joy at Basilan, southern Philippines early Thursday March 30

At least 31 dead after ferry fire in the Philippines

Police at the scene in Meridian Close, Bluntisham, Cambridgeshire, where police found the body of a 32-year-old man

Three arrested after two men shot dead in 'targeted attacks' in quiet Cambridgeshire villages

Many schools are not telling parents when a child changes their identity

Schools 'let children change gender without telling parents', in 'mass breach' of safeguarding

18 female employees had affairs with prisoners at one jail

18 female prison officers had affairs with inmates at one liberal jail where prisoners live in 'communities'

Passengers face major delays over Easter

British holidaymakers face Easter travel chaos with mass flight cancellations amid strikes at Heathrow and in France

Latest News

See more Latest News

A cross stands above the crowd during a vigil held for victims of The Covenant School shooting on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn

Hundreds gather to mourn Nashville school shooting victims

The Mayor of London has said there is a "far-right element" among Ulez opposition

Anti-Ulez protests infiltrated by 'conspiracy theorists and Nazis', Sadiq Khan says

2023 90s Con

Actress Melissa Joan Hart helped pupils fleeing Nashville shooting

The government has announced plans to house asylum seekers at RAF Scrampton

Battle lines drawn over migrants: Tory councils threaten legal action over plans to house refugees on military bases
Rwanda Rusesabagina

Man who inspired movie Hotel Rwanda returns to US after being freed from jail

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli PM rebuffs Biden’s suggestion he ‘walk away’ from legal overhaul

Edward Bronstein being restrained

Highway patrol officers charged over death of man who said: I can’t breathe

Jeremy Renner's 'chest collapsed' after he was crushed by a snow plough in January

'I'd do it all again': Jeremy Renner says he would relive horror snow plough accident to save nephew
Pope Francis

Pope Francis to spend ‘several days’ in hospital with pulmonary infection

Lauryn Hill

Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion and Jermaine Dupri to star at Essence Festival

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick talks to a caller who said 1,500 refugees are set to move into a nearby ex-military base.

Govt migrant rehousing plan will 'decimate' community, caller tells Nick Ferrari

Shelagh Fogarty

'They have got to give back as well': Caller demands 'respect' from migrants living in the UK
James O'Brien supports the Guardian

James O’Brien's damning questioning of corners of the media desperate to stay silent on slave trade
A homeless woman says that refugees should be put first because she and other's aren't being looked after anyway.

'Look after the refugees first': Homeless woman says we should prioritise housing asylum seekers
Nick Ferrari Dominic Raab

'I don't know': Dominic Raab fails five times to say how many barges available to house migrants
Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

Caller from Windrush generation believes Channel migrants should be 'sent back'

'I'm livid': Lawyer's 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans

'I'm livid': Furious lawyer says her 'blood is boiling' over government's illegal migration plans
Anti-social behaviour

Caller living under brothel doesn't trust proposed eviction powers for landlords will help him
James O'Brien dissects the latest instalment in Rishi Sunak's antisocial behaviour crackdown.

James O'Brien dissects Sunak's crackdown on 'antisocial' tenants

Nick Ferrari

'I have zero sympathy for tenants!': Furious landlord backs Rishi Sunak's anti-social behaviour plans

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit