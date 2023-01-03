Man charged after 'beautiful' young woman stabbed to death in west London on New Year's Eve

Stephanie Hansen was found stabbed to death on New Year's Eve. Picture: Facebook

By Kieran Kelly

A woman who was found dead inside her West London home on New Year's Eve was stabbed to death, police have confirmed.

Stephanie Hansen was found dead inside her home in Willenhall Drive, Hayes, with stab injuries on Saturday morning, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seldon Rodrigues, 29, who also lived in Willenhall Drive, has been charged with murder. He is due to appear in Uxbridge Magistrates' Court today.

Since her death, friends and family have been paying tribute to Stephanie, who worked at Heathrow Airport as a cargo agent.

Stephanie has been described as a "remarkable environmental heroine". Picture: Facebook

One friend, who volunteered alongside Stephanie in Cranford, West London, wrote: "We are shocked and deeply saddened to hear the loss of our dear friend Stephanie Hansen on New Year's Eve. Stephanie, a beautiful young lady and a remarkable environmental heroine."

She continued: "Her love for the natural world was unparalleled as was her dedication to cleaning and greening Cranford. She would trek every weekend from Hayes to Cranford to help with our local projects. We will miss her laughter, her boundless energy and fearlessness in tackling all things harmful to the environment. RIP Stef."

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “My thoughts are with Stephanie’s family. They have suffered an unimaginable loss and we will give them every support.

“I know that this incident will have shocked people in the local community. While our investigation is still in its initial stages, I am confident that we are not looking for any further suspects and that there is no continuing risk to residents or the wider public.”

Anyone with information can call 101, giving the reference 2143/31DEC.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.