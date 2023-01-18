Woman gets 'fairytale' ending after AI technology advises her to leave marriage following sordid romantic affair

18 January 2023, 13:03 | Updated: 18 January 2023, 13:13

The woman filed for divorce after receiving marriage advice from the AI technology over an affair with the lover she met on IllicitEncounters.com.
The woman filed for divorce after receiving marriage advice from the AI technology over an affair with the lover she met on IllicitEncounters.com.

By Danielle DeWolfe

A woman has used AI technology to solve her romantic dilemma, after an extra-marital affair left her in turmoil over whether to file for divorce.

The 37-year-old woman from South London began the six month romantic tryst after joining the website IllicitEncounters.com.

But when the affair became a serious romantic relationship, she made the "unorthodox" decision to use popular AI technology ChatGPT for advice on the moral dilemma.

The popular website, which uses Open AI technology to interact with users in a 'conversational way', has seen millions of people around the world flock to it with requests.

It holds the capacity to answer any question posed, as well as writing original content that is alleged to rival the abilities of humans.

Sarah said the AI technology, known as ChatGPT, helped provide her 'fairytale' ending.
Sarah said the AI technology, known as ChatGPT, helped provide her 'fairytale' ending.

The woman, who works in technology herself, turned to the lifelike site after constant arguments began plaguing her marriage of 5 years over the Christmas period.

Asking the bot for her "fairytale" ending to the romantic turmoil, the woman alleges the response left her "shaking".

Speaking to The Mirror, the woman said: "I essentially asked the app to write me a story based on my current situation, and what the person in the story should do in a failing marriage while experiencing the excitement of the affair I've been having.

"What's fascinating was how it picked up so well on my dilemma and even considered my own happiness."

She added: "The end of the story told me I should put my happiness first and leave my husband, which I’ve now done."

A spokesperson at Illicitencounters.com, said: "Sarah’s story is a first, but also one we really wanted to share and we’re delighted she was happy to share it."
A spokesperson at Illicitencounters.com, said: "Sarah's story is a first, but also one we really wanted to share and we're delighted she was happy to share it."

The woman is now temporarily living with her lover after leaving her partner, noting the tech gave her "the push" she needed to 'leave a relationship that had been in the doldrums for a long time".

The chat's advanced abilities have proved a problem for schools and universities in recent months after students began using the service to cheat by writing essays and original submissions.

Meanwhile, those utilising online dating have also began using the service to conjure one-liners and dating profile content.

A spokesperson for Illicitencounters.com, said: "We get hundreds of stories every month from members who lives have been changed through reaping the benefits of meeting someone else in their life.

