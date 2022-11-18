Woman hurls anti-Semitic abuse at London home - after mistaking Christmas decorations for Star of David

The woman spewed anti-Semitic abuse
A woman has been caught on video spitting vile anti-Semitic abuse at a house in London, after mistaking Christmas decorations for a Star of David, a traditional Jewish symbol.

The woman is seen walking with a group of other people past the house in Kensal Rise, north-west London.

She is caught on CCTV saying: "Oh my god, look, they're Jews. Err, f***ing Jew b*******."

A member of the family that live at the house posted it to the Nextdoor social network wrote: "My son heard this from his room and it was caught on my Nest doorbell last night.

Read more: Anti-Semitic abuse soars to record levels in 2021 - up by a third from the previous year

Read more: 'It's terrifying being a Jew living in North London at the moment,' caller tells LBC

"What they were looking at was an old rustic star Christmas decoration I have never taken down which evoked this antisemitic abuse.

"I'm not Jewish but we can all agree this is hate speech and is appalling. Her ignorance clearly has no bounds as she doesn't know the difference between a Star of David and a pentagram either!"

The woman said she has contacted the police and the Community Safety Team, an organisation which handles threats to Jews in the UK.

Fellow Nextdoor users reacted in horror to the woman's "terrible" anti-Semitic behaviour.

One said: "Regardless of whether you're Jewish or not. It's despicable! It makes me very concerned for my lovely Jewish friends, who are nothing but kind and giving."

A second local said: "Horrible people who think it's fine to be abusive, terrible so glad the many do not behave as such."

"Shockingly terrible," a third added. "I'm so sorry this unforgiveable crime happened to you and your family. Well done to your son for reporting it to the police. Fingers crossed the culprits can be caught."

One neighbour called the incident 'shocking and so sad', while another said: "Just to prove their ignorance they don't know the difference between a five point star and a six."

