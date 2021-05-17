'It's terrifying being a Jew living in North London at the moment,' caller tells LBC

17 May 2021, 10:51

EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

This Jewish caller tells LBC she 'can't put into words how terrifying it is being a Jew living in North London at the moment' after reports of anti-Semitic threats being shouted from cars.

The conversation comes after the Met Police arrested four men over allegations of anti-Semitic abuse being shouted from a car in north London.

Emily from Barnet called to speak to LBC's Nick Ferrari and revealed the incident had left her feeling scared.

She said she was unable to put into words the way she felt at the moment.

"Seeing what we saw on the streets last night, it broke my heart," she said.

Shadow Justice Secretary David Lammy branded the incident "a disgrace."

The MP told LBC, "we should never confuse differences of opinion about what is happening in the Middle East with anti-Semitic behaviour."Calling for a "crackdown" on the behaviour, Mr Lammy said: "Directing vile insults at Jewish populations in this country is totally unacceptable. It must stop."

Footage on social media showed a convoy of cars covered with Palestinian flags passing down Finchley Road, in north London, with passengers heard to shout offensive language and threats against Jews.

Scotland Yard said four men were arrested after a car was stopped at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

A Met Police statement said: "Police received reports of people shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a car travelling within a convoy of vehicles through the St John's Wood area on the afternoon of Sunday May 16.

"Enquiries were carried out and officers traced a car to the A40 in Hillingdon. The police helicopter was deployed and officers stopped the car at approximately 18.30hrs.

"Four men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences. They were taken into custody at a west London police station where they remain."

David Lammy branded the abuse 'disgusting'

Lammy: 'Directing vile insults at Jewish people is totally unacceptable, it must stop'
