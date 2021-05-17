Lammy: 'Directing vile insults at Jewish people is totally unacceptable, it must stop'

By EJ Ward

Labour MP David Lammy has branded anti-Semitic abuse 'disgraceful' after it was heard being shouted from a car in north London.

Four men remain in custody after the anti-Semitic abuse was caught on video seemingly being shouted from a car in north London.

LBC's Nick Ferrari asked the North London Labour MP his views on the incident.

"It's a disgrace," the MP told LBC, adding, "we should never confuse differences of opinion about what is happening in the Middle East with anti-Semitic behaviour."

Calling for a "crackdown" on the behaviour, Mr Lammy said: "Directing vile insults at Jewish populations in this country is totally unacceptable. It must stop."

The incident received cross-party criticism, with the Prime Minister condemning the acts as "shameful racism" that have "no place" in society.

Footage on social media showed a convoy of cars covered with Palestinian flags passing down Finchley Road, in north London, with passengers heard to shout offensive language and threats against Jews.

Scotland Yard said four men were arrested after a car was stopped at around 6.30pm on Sunday.

A Met Police statement said: "Police received reports of people shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a car travelling within a convoy of vehicles through the St John's Wood area on the afternoon of Sunday May 16.



"Enquiries were carried out and officers traced a car to the A40 in Hillingdon. The police helicopter was deployed and officers stopped the car at approximately 18.30hrs.



"Four men were arrested on suspicion of racially aggravated public order offences. They were taken into custody at a west London police station where they remain."

