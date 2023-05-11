Woman in her 80s fighting for her life after being hit by 'royal motorcade escorting Duchess of Edinburgh'

The crash happened at 3.21pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London. Picture: Twitter/Getty

A woman in her 80s is fighting for her life after being hit by a 'royal motorcade' escorting the Duchess of Edinburgh through west London.

The crash happened just before 3.30pm on Wednesday at the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road in Earl's Court, west London.

Emergency services rushed to the scene after a police motorcycle collided with the woman, who remains in hospital.

It has since emerged that the police vehicle was part of a 'royal motorcade' escorting Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh.

Cromwell Road connects with Talgarth Road, which leads drivers through Hammersmith, Chiswick towards the M4 motorway, which leads to Windsor, though it is unclear when the Duchess was travelling to.

Moving eastbound, the road heads through South Kensington, towards central London.

Cromwell Road / Warwick Road junction, Earl's Court. Picture: Twitter

Buckingham Palace said the Duchess of Edinburgh's "thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family", MailOnline reports.

Road closures have been in place while police continue to assess what happened.

The Metropolitan Police's Directorate of Professional Standards has been made aware of the incident, a spokesperson has confirmed, as is standard practice.

