Woman dies after being attacked by two dogs in Essex as man, 39, arrested

By Will Taylor

A woman has been killed after being attacked by two dogs in Essex.

A man has been arrested after the tragedy in Jaywick on Saturday afternoon.

Officers rushed to the scene in Hillman Avenue at about 4pm and found her seriously injured. She died at the scene.

Essex Police said detectives believe she was attacked by two dogs, who have been destroyed. The force did not reveal the breed.

Police have arrested a 39-year-old man on suspicion of dangerous dog offences.

Essex Police's Chief Superintendent Glen Pavelin said: "My thoughts, and those of our officers and staff, are with the family of the woman who died yesterday.

"This incident will be a huge shock to the community and I understand their concerns.

"We’ll have officers in the area throughout today so please come and speak to them if you have any information or are worried.

"Experienced detectives are leading the investigation to identify exactly what has happened.

"I know there will be speculation about the breed of the dogs involved. We’re waiting for confirmation from experts about this before releasing further details and I’d ask people not to speculate.

"If anyone has any information about what has happened please contact us."

Police asked witness or those with CCTV or dashcam footage to get in touch using incident reference 723 of 3 February.

There has been more focus on dangerous dogs after a spate of deadly attacks led to XL Bullies being banned.

Owners need a certificate of exemption to keep their pets in England and Wales, and that comes with a raft of conditions.

The dogs have to be neutered, kept on a lead and muzzled when in public, and securely kept so they cannot escape.

