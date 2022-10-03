Woman in her 60s mauled to death by several dogs inside Liverpool home

3 October 2022, 20:27

A woman has been mauled to death by dogs at a property in Liverpool
A woman has been mauled to death by dogs at a property in Liverpool. Picture: LBC

By Emma Soteriou

A woman in her 60s has died after being attacked by dogs at a property in central Liverpool.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Paramedics reported the attack at St Brigids Crescent in Kirkdale at around 4.25pm on Monday, Merseyside Police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and her relatives have been told.

Police have launched an investigation and a cordon is in place at the scene.

A police cordon is in place
A police cordon is in place. Picture: LBC

Detective Inspector Gavin Mulcahy appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

"We understand the shock this incident will cause in the local community and beyond," he said.

"Our officers are at the scene carrying out further enquiries, so if you have any information please let us know."

Anyone with information has been urged to contact @MerPolCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 690.

