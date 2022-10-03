Man, 36, dies after collapsing just three miles from the end of the London Marathon

Thousands turned out for the event. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

A 36-year-old man has died after collapsing just three miles from the end of the London Marathon.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The man, from South East England, collapsed between miles 23 and 24, London Marathon Events said in a statement.

He received immediate medical treatment and an ambulance arrived within three minutes.

However, he later died in a London hospital.

Read more: 40,000 people take to the capital’s streets for the 2022 London Marathon

Read more: London Marathon could be disrupted by protestors marching for 'Just Stop Oil'

London Marathon passes through Parliament Square past Big Ben and Houses of Parliament. Picture: Alamy

In a statement, London Marathon Events expressed their "sincere condolences" to the man's friends and family. "Everyone involved in the organisation of the London Marathon would like to express sincere condolences to his family and friends," they said.

They added that the man's family have requested privacy at this time.

The cause of death has yet to be established.