Murder suspect ‘beaten to death in street by mob of protestors’ after girl, 8, killed in Mexico

The death of Camila Gómez has sparked a furious outcry in Mexico. Picture: Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

A woman suspected of murdering a young girl in Mexico has been beaten to death by a mob that formed from furious protests sparked by her death.

The body of Camila Gómez was found on a road near the city of Taxco, southern Mexico, on Thursday.

The eight-year-old girl is understood to have disappeared on Wednesday after going to her neighbour's house to use their swimming pool.

Her mum was forced to go to the police hours later after receiving messages demanding a ransom to free her daughter.

She accused police of ignoring her pleas, despite showing them images of the ransom messages.

After police found Camila's body, they said they were investigating a woman and two men in connection with her death.

Furious protests formed afterwards, with a mob beating the suspected murderer to death as police watched on.

Police escort mourners for the funeral of Camila Gómez. Picture: Alamy

Camila Gómez was murdered and found on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Two male suspects were also attacked but survived.

The protests quickly turned violent as residents overturned cars, blocked roads and surrounded those they believe were responsible.

Local prosecutors are treating the woman's death at the hands of the mob as qualified homicide, according to the AFP news agency.

Furious protests formed after the death of Camila Gómez. Picture: Alamy

On Friday, mourners gathered in Taxco for Camila's funeral.

The southern Mexican city has been plagued by crime and is known for having high rates of violence against women.