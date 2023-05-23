Women 'quite clearly' can have a penis, Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey tells LBC

23 May 2023, 13:58 | Updated: 23 May 2023, 14:05

Sir Ed Davey speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Tuesday
Sir Ed Davey speaks to LBC's Nick Ferrari on Tuesday. Picture: LBC
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey has told LBC that women "quite clearly" can have a penis.

Asked by caller Mary whether he could name what a woman is, Sir Ed said: "The truth is, Mary, the vast majority of people whose biological sex is a woman when they were birthed - they feel they're women.

"They feel they're gendered the same as at birth but there is a very small number of people who don't feel like that, and the law has recognised them for over 20 years now."

He added: "There's a small number of people who, actually, they have a tough time. They're harassed, they're discriminated against; real, serious mental health issues, and I think we need to debate this...with a bit more maturity and a bit more compassion."

Pressed further by LBC's Nick Ferrari on whether women can in fact have a penis, Sir Ed responded: "Quite clearly."

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Ed Davey: It is possible for a woman to have a penis

Read More: 'I had points years ago,' Sir Keir says as he calls for Home Secretary speeding claims to be investigated 'immediately'

Read More: 'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman over speeding row

It comes after leader of the Labour party faced similar questions about his position on whether women can have a penis.

Speaking to LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast, asked if he wanted to clarify his comment that one in 1,000 women do have a penis, Sir Keir replied: "No we don't need to do that.

"I was trying to create some common sense frameworks to the discussion that we inevitably have. By just starting with the common sense proposition that for the vast majority, let's say 99.9 per cent, biology matters.

"Women have won many rights, smashed glass ceilings, won on equality and discrimination.'We can't roll any of that back and, in fact, there are more battles to be had for women."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Nikki Allan was brutally murdered in 1992

Killer David Boyd jailed for at least 29 years after murder of seven-year-old Nikki Allan in 1992

Masses of protesters stormed Shell's shareholder meeting in London today.

‘Go to hell, Shell, and don't you come back no more’: Eco-activists storm Shell annual shareholder meeting

Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe

Ex-Met PC dubbed 'officer naughty' found guilty of gross misconduct following Wayne Couzens flashing probe

Lithuania Nato

Pilots being trained as EU welcomes F-16 jet decision for Ukraine

Kyrees Sullivan and Harvey Evans were the 'best of friends'

'I beg you all to stop': Cardiff crash victim's mum begged riot mob to move as her teen son lay dying in street

Lenny Kravitz

Lenny Kravitz and Billie Eilish set for Power Our Planet show in Paris

Breaking
Rolf Harris has died aged 93

Paedophile entertainer Rolf Harris dies aged 93 after neck cancer battle

France Cannes

Natalie Portman and Todd Haynes discuss May December at Cannes

Awards for the best places to stay globally in 2023 has been announced, with one Scarborough B&B named best stay on earth for the third year on the trot.

The world's best stays for 2023 revealed as Scarborough B&B crowned the best on earth

Fay secretly filmed a lodger for years

Tenant sublet room to woman then secretly filmed her in the bathroom over three years

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman amid speeding row

'People in power don't act with integrity': Ed Davey denounces Suella Braverman over speeding row

Russia Ukraine War

Russia fights ‘incursion’ from Ukraine for second day

Prince Harry has lost his bid to challenge the Home Office

Prince Harry loses High Court battle with Home Office over paying for police protection

Casey Rivera died after being hit by a car in the US

Tributes paid after dad run down and killed while helping ducklings off busy road

Tower Bridge and Blackfriars Bridge were temporarily closed on Tuesday morning

Furious builder tackled and handcuffed by police after he tries to shove Just Stop Oil protestors off the road

Joshua Sutcliffe, 33, was deemed to have failed to treat a pupil with “dignity and respect” according to the findings of the Teaching Regulation Authority (TRA) .

Christian teacher who 'misgendered' trans pupil banned from profession - but defiantly vows to appeal decision

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pakistan Politics

Imran Khan gains protection from arrest over multiple terrorism charges

Saudi Russia

Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia

The controversial new bus 'shelter' in LA

LA’s $10,000 ‘light and shade’ bus shelter that 'provides almost no light nor shade' sparks ridicule
Thug serving life sentence for the murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen freed from jail after just 14 years

Thug serving life sentence for the murder of schoolboy Jimmy Mizen freed from jail after just 14 years
Madeleine McCann cops are searching an Algarve reservoir said to have been visited by Cristian Brueckner

Search for Maddie: Divers trawl remote Portuguese reservoir described by prime suspect as 'little paradise'
Guyana School Fire

19 children dead in blaze at Guyana school

Thailand School Tragedy

Seven killed sheltering from the rain as roof collapses at school in Thailand

Nepal Everest Record

Sherpa guide Kami Rita scales Mount Everest for a record 28th time

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are seen going to Chiringuito Casa Jondal in Ibiza a few days ago (L) ahead of news of their engagement

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez get engaged after 'proposal on his $500m superyacht'

Riot police descended on a Cardiff estate overnight - after two teenagers died in crash

Two teenagers dead in 'serious crash' before riot mob set cars alight during night of violence in Cardiff

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate dropped by the children's picnic

Keen gardener Kate joins children's picnic she inspired as Chelsea Flower Show starts

Priyanka Chopra is friends with Meghan Markle

Outrage after TV show starring Meghan Markle's friend makes 'obscene' sexual joke about Princess of Wales
King Charles wants Prince William and Princess Kate's three children to "grow up as normal as possible" so they avoid making the "same mistakes he made", a royal expert claims.

King Charles 'wants William's children to grow up as normal as possible' to avoid 'making mistakes he made'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Brexit caller

‘They’re like drug dealers!’: Tearful anti-Brexit caller doesn’t feel he belongs to a country anymore
Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex govt adviser

Rishi Sunak will look 'extremely weak' if he doesn't sack Suella Braverman, says ex-govt adviser
Lisa Nandy and Nick Ferrari

'It's a source of embarrassment': Nick Ferrari challenges Labour's Lisa Nandy on Rachel Reeves' luxury flight
Immigration U-Turn

Shelagh Fogarty urges for immigration rhetoric U-turn from 'unhealthy and unacceptable' path
NHS Cuts

NHS faces 'death by a million cuts' under Tory Government, says mental health nurse

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'

Caller shares tragic NHS story as Labour announces plans to get healthcare 'back on its feet'
Rishi Sunak

'It's a terrible idea': Higher education think tank director condemns PM's plans to restrict foreign students
LBC caller defends Suella Braverman

'She was probably frightened': Caller defends Suella Braverman amid speeding scandal

Shadow Health Secretary Liz Kendall is 'appalled' at Suella Braverman's private course request.

Suella Braverman's private speed awareness course request is 'appalling', says Labour MP

Sangita calls for vaping to be made 'socially toxic'

Sangita Myska makes an impassioned plea to make vaping 'socially toxic'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit