Van Hits Multiple Pedestrians In Toronto

23 April 2018, 19:30

Van hits pedestrians
Picture: LBC

A number of pedestrians have been hit by a van in Toronto, Canada, police have said.

Toronto Police said up to 10 people may have been struck in the collision at a busy intersection at about 13:30 local time (17:30 GMT).

The van fled the scene after the incident but the driver has since been arrested, officials say.

Video from the scene shows what appears to be four bodies on the ground.

Officers have not given any details on age, gender or possible motive following incident.

Police have closed the junction with train services running through the area also suspended.

More follows…

Comments

Loading...

World News

See more World News

'Naked' gunman: Suspect arrested after Waffle House shootings left four dead

1 hour ago

Van hits pedestrians

Van Hits Multiple Pedestrians In Toronto

1 hour ago

Toronto van swerves across four lanes to 'deliberately' hit pedestrians - witness

2 hours ago

UK News

See more UK News

Compensation promised to Windrush families who 'suffered loss'

4 hours ago

Stephen Lawrence memorial day announced

4 hours ago

Ice cream man loses it with rival trader

Ice Cream Man Completely Loses It With Rival Trader In "Turf War" Row

5 hours ago