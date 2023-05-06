Brothers apart: Feuding William and Harry keep their distance in Westminster Abbey

6 May 2023, 13:50 | Updated: 6 May 2023, 14:08

Prince William and Prince Harry were pictured standing rows apart at the King&squot;s Coronation amid on-going "tensions" between the two brothers.
By Chris Samuel

Prince William and Prince Harry were pictured standing rows apart at the King's Coronation amid on-going 'tensions' between the two brothers.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, arrived at Westminster Abbey alone, before walking down the aisle to take his seat in the third row.

Prince Harry confirmed in April he would attend the ceremony, but that his wife, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, would stay in California with their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple confirmed they had been invited to the Coronation in March - but initially refused to say if they would attend.

But ahead of the ceremony it was reported that William and Harry would be kept as much as 10 rows apart during the Coronation, amid on-going tensions between the pair in the wake of Harry's tell-all memoir, Spare.

In the book, the Prince made sensational claims including accusing his older brother William of physically attacking him and teasing him about his panic attacks, saying his father King Charles put his own interests above his youngest son's.

Harry, who hasn't been spotted for 24 hours prior to the service, looked relaxed yet solemn as he entered the abbey, chatting casually with a Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the husband of his cousin Princess Beatrice, as he awaited the arrival of his father, the King, and future Queen Camilla.

Harry looks on as King Charles leaves Westminster Abbey after the Coronation
He was sat among other royals with Princess Anne in full regalia seated just in front, alongside Princess Beatrice, Peter Phillips, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank who took up position beside him.

Harry's arrival in the UK and accommodation plans have remained shrouded in secrecy since planning for the event got underway.

But it's since emerged the prince flew into the UK on a commercial American Airlines flight on Friday morning.

Prince of Wales touches the St Edward's Crown during the King's Coronation Ceremony
The first row was reserved for senior working royals, with Prince William and Princess Kate of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh - and their children Lady Louise and James the Earl of Wessex, Princess Anne and her husband Tim Laurence.

It was noted earlier in the day that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew would not take part in the royal procession and won't play any formal role in today's Coronation.

It's thought they may still appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony for the flypast after 2.30pm.

King Charles III being crowned with St Edward's Crown by The Archbishop of Canterbury
It was reported today that the King's youngest son, was invited for lunch at Buckingham Palace following today's historic service.

But the Duke is said to be keen to get back to the US to be with Meghan and the family to celebrate their son Archie's fourth birthday.

Harry was seen hopping into the back of a BMW after the ceremony on his own, and it is unclear whether he will dine at the palace or head straight back to the US.

The Duke is thought to have been staying a stone's throw from his brother, William, in Frogmore cottage - his former residence.

