World's biggest plane, An-225 Mryia, destroyed in attack on Hostomel airport

4 March 2022, 09:16 | Updated: 4 March 2022, 10:21

By Asher McShane

The world’s biggest plane, the one-of-a-kind Antonov An-225 Mriya, has been destroyed in its hangar by missiles targeting Ukraine's Hostomel airport.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The plane’s nose, wings and engines appear completely destroyed in imagery emerging from the ground from the airport near Kyiv today in video from a Russian state TV news crew.

Russian state TV visited the airport and their footage shows the inside of the hangar, with the plane and the hangar itself almost totally destroyed.

The world's biggest plane, a symbol of national pride for Ukrainians, was destroyed in the fighting
The world's biggest plane, a symbol of national pride for Ukrainians, was destroyed in the fighting. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

The nose of the aircraft appears totally wrecked. Some parts of the fuselage, the left wing and possibly the tail could still remain intact to some extent.

Hostomel airport became one of the Russians’ most sought after targets of their invasion of Ukraine.

Huge damage has been done to the airfield to the north west of Kyiv in fighting over the past week. Video footage has shown the smouldering wreckage of the plane, surrounded by wreckage of its hangar with numerous craters on the tarmac, where multiple Russian military vehicles were parked up.

Read more: Putin 'threatens safety of all of Europe' as Russian attack sparks fire at nuclear plant

Read more: Zelenskyy calls for talks after Putin claims Ukraine is using civilians as ‘human shields’

The An-225 Mriya was the only operational example of the aircraft in existence. The plane itself was a symbol of pride for the people of Ukraine.

A pilot posted online: "As an aviation fan and private pilot, this breaks my heart. Very tragic loss of such huge

accomplishment."

An aviaition enthusiast posted: "The AN-225 is really one of my favorite Aircraft of all time. Her contributions to patriotism, transportation, and humanitarian aid are larger than life. You will be missed Mryia!"

Two Ukrainian Government accounts posted that the aircraft had been destroyed in the fighting.

The plane’s creator, Antonov Company, posted online 20 hours ago: “Currently until the AN225 has been inspected by experts we cannot report on the technical condition of the aircraft. Please wait for official announcements about the condition of the aircraft.”

They posted later: “The dream will never die.”

However video footage circulated online in recent days appears to confirm that the aircraft has been destroyed.

NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System detected multiple fires at the airport, including at the hangar where the plane is stored

Officials said Antonov AN-225 had been "a symbol of Ukraine’s aviation capabilities".

It is the heaviest aircraft ever built and boasts a maximum take-off weight of around 598 tonnes.

Designers also gave it the largest wingspan – 88.4 m – of any airplane in operational service.

The plane dates back to the Soviet era, and had been used at times to airlift humanitarian aid to other countries.

The plane several records during its operation, including the world record for the weight of payload carried by a single plane: 253,802kg.

It could fit four full-size battle tanks into its massive fuselage all at once.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick had his driving ban cut to 56 days

EastEnders star's driving ban cut after lawyer claims he'd 'be recognised on public transport'
NHS scraps free flu jabs for millions

NHS scraps free flu jabs for over 50s and school children

Nick Ferrari and Dominic Raab clashed over smart prisons

'No bars and prisoners called residents': Nick Ferrari blasts Raab over soft prisons

Labour candidate Paulette Hamilton

Labour candidate Paulette Hamilton wins Birmingham Erdington by-election

Russian tanks attacked the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Putin 'threatens safety of Europe' as Russians seize nuclear plant after setting it ablaze

Neighbour's say Mikhail Watford feared he was on Putin's hit list

Oligarch found dead in Surrey mansion 'feared he was on Putin's hit list'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Vladimir Putin to sit down with him at the negotiation table

Zelenskyy calls for talks after Putin claims Ukraine is using civilians as ‘human shields’

People gather at the Bandstand on Clapham Common on the first anniversary of the murder of Sarah Everard

Hundreds gather in Clapham Common to mark anniversary of Sarah Everard's death

ukraine queen

Queen gives 'generous donation' to Ukraine war victims as Covid recovery continues

Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov have been hit with sanctions

UK slap sanctions on two more Russian oligarchs including Alisher Usmanov

Gavin Williamson has been given a knighthood.

Backlash as Gavin Williamson awarded knighthood

More than 100 people in Scotland have signed up to fight in Ukraine's army

More than 100 Brits sign up to fight for Ukraine's 'international legion' against Russia

Boris Johnson is under pressure to act on oligarch's assets

UK under pressure to seize oligarchs' assets after French and Germans go after yachts

energy cap russia

Ukraine crisis could see energy price cap rise by £400 for UK households

Putin is feared to be preparing the introduction of martial law

'Thousands' of Russians flee amid fears Putin will declare martial law after protests

Supermarkets are under increasing pressure to change the name of the popular dish

Calls for supermarkets to change spelling of chicken 'Kiev' in solidarity with Ukraine

Latest News

See more Latest News

Volunteers examine the site of an explosion inside a Shiite mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

At least 30 killed in blast at mosque in north-west Pakistan

This image made from a video shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine (AP)

Building at nuclear plant hit by Russian projectile ‘not part of the reactor’
South Korea testing site

South Korea eases social distancing despite record virus deaths
Nuclear power plant is shelled

Fire extinguished at Ukrainian nuclear plant after Russian shelling
RT logo

Russia-backed RT America to cease production, reports claim

Serhii, father of teenager Iliya, cries on his son’s lifeless body lying on a stretcher

Father mourns son killed in shelling on Ukraine football field
Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to the nation in Kyiv

Ukrainian leader warns of ‘end for Europe’ as Russians hit nuclear power station
Ukrainians flee their country by train

Russian shelling causes Europe’s largest nuclear power station to catch fire
Mila Kunis at Gemfields’ Mozambican rubies film preview – London

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher pledge to match Ukraine donations up to £2.25m
Former Louisville Police officer Brett Hankison (Timothy D Easley/AP)

Ex-police officer cleared of wanton endangerment over Breonna Taylor death

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by 'nuts' Russian attack

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by Russian attack
Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people
'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer
Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise
Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch again

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch again

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists
James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis
Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police