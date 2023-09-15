Exclusive

XL Bullies should be 'removed or destroyed as soon as possible', says former Home Secretary behind Dangerous Dogs Act

Tory grandee Lord Baker has called for all XL bullies to be removed or destroyed ‘as soon as possible’. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Riley

Tory grandee Lord Baker, who devised the Dangerous Dogs Act, has called for all XL bullies to be removed or destroyed "as soon as possible".

The former Home Secretary introduced the bill in 1991 and has told LBC he “strongly supports” moves by the Prime Minister to ban the type of dog, saying it should be done "almost immediately".

Lord Baker, who also served as Tory Chairman and Environment Secretary, said: “The existing number of these dogs will have to be neutered or destroyed. They should be removed from the dog-loving-public as soon as possible."

Questioned as to why he supports the tough action from Rishi Sunak, Lord Baker said: “This dog is bred in order to fight and to be aggressive, and it has done enough damage already."

On existing American XL Bully dogs which survive, he told LBC they should be “totally muzzled the entire time”.

One of the reasons why the Dangerous Dog Act was introduced was to combat Pitbull Terriers.

Lord Baker explained:"When I introduced the act, Pitbull Terriers over the following months slowly disappeared, and many were destroyed. And that is what has got to happen again with this dog as soon as possible".