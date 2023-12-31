XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead as fresh restrictions come into force

By Emma Soteriou

All XL Bully dogs must now be muzzled and on a lead as fresh restrictions come into force.

Breeding, selling or abandoning the dogs has also become illegal as of Sunday, with owners being urged to apply for a certificate of exemption for current pets before the January 31 deadline.

From February 1, it will be criminal offence to own an XL Bully in England and Wales without a certificate.

To qualify for an exemption certificate, owners must prove their XL Bully has been neutered by June 30.

If it is less than a year old by January 31, they must neutered by the end of 2024, and evidence must be provided.

As well as neutering their animals, owners seeking an exemption must also pay an application fee, hold active public liability insurance for their pets and ensure the dogs are microchipped.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said the Government had met its pledge to take "quick and decisive action" after several attacks across the UK.

However, there are fears some among animal welfare groups that a ban on the breed will overwhelm vets and rescue centres.

Samantha Gaines, dog welfare expert at the charity, said "What is really concerning is because the ban has come in at such a pace that there may be owners who are not ready for this, being able to ensure their dog is happy wearing a muzzle.

"There is some fear that people for whatever reason may have left it a bit late and about what that means."

She added: "Breed is not a good or reliable predictor of aggressive behaviour.

"Whether or not a dog goes on to use aggressive behaviour depends on how they've been bred, how they've been raised, their life experiences."

Meanwhile, the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH) warned of increased abandonment rates and said the new rules may lead to a "postcode lottery" for vets being able to help owners meet the terms.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said a "staggered approach" had been taken to the restrictions in order to safely manage the existing population of XL Bully dogs while ultimately banning the breed.

The dogs were added to the Dangerous Dogs Act on October 31, giving owners two months to prepare for the first stage of restrictions.

People with dangerously out of control dogs can be jailed for 14 years and banned from owning animals, and their pets can be put down.

"The Prime Minister pledged to take quick and decisive action to protect the public from devastating dog attacks with measures in place by the end of 2023," Mr Barclay said.

"We have met that pledge - it is now a legal requirement for XL Bully dogs to be muzzled and on a lead in public. It is also now illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let XL Bully dogs stray.

"All XL Bully owners are expected to comply with the law and we will continue to work closely with the police, canine and veterinary experts, and animal welfare groups, with further restrictions on XL Bully dogs coming into force on February 1."