XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead as fresh restrictions come into force

31 December 2023, 07:28

It will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully from February 1
It will be a criminal offence to own an XL Bully from February 1. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

All XL Bully dogs must now be muzzled and on a lead as fresh restrictions come into force.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Breeding, selling or abandoning the dogs has also become illegal as of Sunday, with owners being urged to apply for a certificate of exemption for current pets before the January 31 deadline.

From February 1, it will be criminal offence to own an XL Bully in England and Wales without a certificate.

To qualify for an exemption certificate, owners must prove their XL Bully has been neutered by June 30.

If it is less than a year old by January 31, they must neutered by the end of 2024, and evidence must be provided.

As well as neutering their animals, owners seeking an exemption must also pay an application fee, hold active public liability insurance for their pets and ensure the dogs are microchipped.

Environment Secretary Steve Barclay said the Government had met its pledge to take "quick and decisive action" after several attacks across the UK.

Read more: XL Bully seized and two people arrested after puppy mauled to death in South Yorkshire

Read more: Shocking moment 'XL Bully dog' launches vicious attack on rail platform 'after owner loses control of her pet'

XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead
XL Bully dogs must be muzzled and on a lead. Picture: Alamy

However, there are fears some among animal welfare groups that a ban on the breed will overwhelm vets and rescue centres.

Samantha Gaines, dog welfare expert at the charity, said "What is really concerning is because the ban has come in at such a pace that there may be owners who are not ready for this, being able to ensure their dog is happy wearing a muzzle.

"There is some fear that people for whatever reason may have left it a bit late and about what that means."

She added: "Breed is not a good or reliable predictor of aggressive behaviour.

"Whether or not a dog goes on to use aggressive behaviour depends on how they've been bred, how they've been raised, their life experiences."

Meanwhile, the Association of Dogs and Cats Homes (ADCH) warned of increased abandonment rates and said the new rules may lead to a "postcode lottery" for vets being able to help owners meet the terms.

Steve Barclay
Steve Barclay. Picture: Alamy

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said a "staggered approach" had been taken to the restrictions in order to safely manage the existing population of XL Bully dogs while ultimately banning the breed.

The dogs were added to the Dangerous Dogs Act on October 31, giving owners two months to prepare for the first stage of restrictions.

People with dangerously out of control dogs can be jailed for 14 years and banned from owning animals, and their pets can be put down.

"The Prime Minister pledged to take quick and decisive action to protect the public from devastating dog attacks with measures in place by the end of 2023," Mr Barclay said.

"We have met that pledge - it is now a legal requirement for XL Bully dogs to be muzzled and on a lead in public. It is also now illegal to breed, sell, advertise, gift, exchange, abandon or let XL Bully dogs stray.

"All XL Bully owners are expected to comply with the law and we will continue to work closely with the police, canine and veterinary experts, and animal welfare groups, with further restrictions on XL Bully dogs coming into force on February 1."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Taiwan Democratic Progressive Party presidential candidate William Lai

China calls Taiwan presidential front-runner ‘destroyer of peace’

Russian missile damage to an apartment building in Kharkiv

Russia launches drone strikes on Ukraine in retaliation for Belgorod attack

Strong winds and heavy showers are expected on New Year's Eve

New Year's revellers to be hit by strong winds amid tornado warning as heavy showers sweep UK

People walk through the snow in Goyang, South Korea

South Korean capital records heaviest one-day snowfall in December for 40 years

North Korea Koreas Tensions

Kim Jong Un vows to launch more spy satellites and make more nuclear material

Dominic Cummings has claimed Rishi Sunak sought a "secret deal" to help him win next year's election.

Rishi Sunak 'held secret talks to bring back Dominic Cummings' to help win next election

Paula Abdul Lawsuit

Paula Abdul files lawsuit against Nigel Lythgoe over alleged sexual assault

Emily Atack has announced she is pregnant with her first child with a plea to fans to "go easy" on her during this period.

The Inbetweeners star Emily Atack announces pregnancy with first child

Sir Keir Starmer is preferred to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak by 10 per cent but millions remain undecided on the two leaders, a new poll on the eve of an election year.

Public prefers Starmer to Sunak but millions still undecided, poll suggests

Nicolas Maduro

Troops to stay in place until ‘imperialist’ British boat leaves, says Venezuela

General Wieslaw Kukula

Russia refuses to give explanation over suspected missile which flew over Poland

Times Square New Year ball

No specific threats anticipated as Times Square prepares to host New Year party

Police have arrested protesters at an Eritrean demonstration in London after social media footage of attendees wielding sticks in Camberwell

Arrests made after clashes between Eritrea protests and police in Camberwell

Israel Palestinians

Air strikes hit refugee camps in Gaza as US approves new weapons sales to Israel

The British actor, well known for his role in The Full Monty as former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper, died "suddenly" on Saturday.

Oscar-nominated actor and Full Monty star Tom Wilkinson dies aged 75

Christ the Redeemer with Pele shirt

Christ the Redeemer statue illuminated with Brazil shirt as tribute to Pele

Latest News

See more Latest News

Audio & Radio Industry Awards Night

Bob Mortimer 'fears he may never run again' after years of health issues

Netherlands Climate Protest

Extinction Rebellion activists block highway around Amsterdam

Russia Ukraine

Shelling kills 14 people in Russian border city of Belgorod

Russian officials have accused Ukrainian forces of shelling the Russian border city of Belgorod

Russia vows to retaliate after accusing Ukraine of launching missile and drone attacks

Streets of Venice

Venice to limit size of tourist groups to 25 people from June

Serbia Election Protest

Thousands accuse Serbia’s ruling populists of election fraud at Belgrade rally

Belgorod

Moscow accuses Ukraine of shelling Russian border city after aerial assault

All Eurostar and Southeastern trains have been cancelled.

New Year's Eve travel hell to continue with families devastated at St Pancras after flooded tunnels
Russia Ukraine War

Russia ‘destroys 32 drones’ after aerial assault on Ukraine kills 39 civilians

A man has been charged with murder following the death of Chris Marriott (inset)

Man remanded in custody after being charged with murder following death of 'Good Samaritan' in Sheffield car ram attack

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war
It's been a tumultuous year for the Royal Family

From Spare to King Charles' Coronation: The biggest royal stories of 2023

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit