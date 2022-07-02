Hundreds gather dressed in white at vigil to ‘walk home’ killed Zara Aleena

2 July 2022, 14:25 | Updated: 2 July 2022, 14:41

Hundreds of people, many dressed in white, gathered to pay respects at a vigil for Zara Aleena
Hundreds of people, many dressed in white, gathered to pay respects at a vigil for Zara Aleena. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Hundreds of people have gathered in east London for a vigil dedicated to Zara Aleena, who was killed as she walked home from a night out.

Many of those in attendance on Cranbrook Road, Ilford, this afternoon donned white clothing while mourners left dozens of bouquets of flowers and cards in tribute to the 35-year-old.

Roads have been closed in the area to allow the crowd to walk the 10-minute journey from the scene of her attack to her home.

Members of Zara Aleena's family led the crowd as it began tracing the walk home the 35-year-old would have taken.

Many in the group held flowers and pictures of Ms Aleena, and wore t-shirts featuring images of her.

Mourners make their way towards Zara's home as they retrace her last steps
Mourners make their way towards Zara's home as they retrace her last steps. Picture: LBC

A local campaigner has said she is "tired of crying" over the deaths of women.

Marai Larasi, a member of campaign group Million Women Rise, said: "We're here to support the family, we're here to bring her home in spirit, we're here to honour her life, and we're here with absolute exhaustion because we're tired of vigils, we're tired of crying and we're tired of having to bury women of all ages and stages in life."

Hundreds of people walked through the streets of east London in her memory
Hundreds of people walked through the streets of east London in her memory. Picture: LBC

The vigil comes one day after Zara's grieving family said the victim was going to "grab her dream" before her life was cut short.

Farah Naz, the aunt of Zara Aleena told LBC Zara was “funny, kind, sweet, clever, hard-working."

She said she was a woman who would “always do the right thing” and “loved her community.”

Zara's aunt explained the vigil is about “walking in her shoes and bringing her home.”

“It’s going to be part of a process for us. This is for everybody, their grief. For those people that are afraid, those that have been affected by this.

“People are afraid and this is about saying, don’t be afraid, we’re going to walk you home.

“We’re going to change things and we won’t stop until we do.”

“We just want to finish the journey for her.”

“She can talk, we are all talkers in the family. She speaks her mind. She’s fearless, fierce, she was determined.

“She was at the happiest in her life. She just got this job 5 weeks ago. She completed all her training to become a solicitor."

She added: “All she needed now was a two-year work placement. She was going to grab her dream. That’s what you would see if you saw her now.

“As a family we’ve experienced grief before. But this time we don’t feel like we’ve got any pieces left to pick up.

“We’re quite crushed.

“These last few days have been horrible, horrible for us. There is no word to say what we feel, what we see in our minds. The pictures that we see, what we think and how we carry on.

“We know that we have to carry on, and we know that we will because we owe it to Zara."

Tributes left to Zara in east London
Tributes left to Zara in east London. Picture: Alamy

She said she wanted more action to make sure women are safe in public.

“This is a community issue," she said.

"The other day when a charitable organisation was offering something to us to support us, I said, ‘I don’t want to take.’

“My friend said ‘this is a community issue and we are all involved'.

“What’s happened to Zara is happening all across the country.

“It’s happened to many other women, it’s our issue.

“This isn’t just about us, if we make it just about us then we don’t do anything. This is about connecting with the families of the other women that have been brutally murdered.

“This is about connecting with all of them, standing strong and saying what we know, and what we have to do.

“This is about noticing that Zara is apparently the 52nd woman to have been killed, murdered this year and it’s only June. We want change. We want to talk to leaders.

“We have an entitlement to walk, we have an entitlement to be safe, to be free. We have an entitlement to be free in our minds as well.

“Zara was determined, that’s why she wanted to be a lawyer. She was determined to create more equality.

“She wanted to change the mindset of people who think violence is a way of communication."

She said Zara was a "force to be reckoned with" who would have had great things in her future.

“When she got this job I said ‘Zara you are going to go so many places, this is just your first step'.

“Zara, she was much more capable already and everybody saw that.

“She was thorough, she was organised and she didn’t take any rubbish from anyone. She didn’t allow herself to be dominated. She was going places from the moment she was born. And she was stopped.”

The comments come as the man accused of murdering Zara was remanded in custody.

Jordan McSweeney, of Church Elm Lane, Dagenham, east London, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday morning.

The 29-year-old is accused of killing the 35-year-old as she walked home from a night out along Cranbrook Road in Ilford, east London, in the early hours of Sunday.

He is also accused of robbing Ms Aleena of her mobile phone, keys and handbag, and attempted penetration without consent.

McSweeney appeared via video link from HMP Thameside wearing a green jumper.

He was seen covering his face with his hands ahead of the hearing before sitting back in his chair.

McSweeney spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He will next appear at the Old Bailey on September 30 for a plea hearing.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

LBC Breaking News

Chris Pincher seeking 'professional medical support' after being accused of groping

Jerry Hall has filed for divorce from Rupert Murdoch

'Heartbroken' Jerry Hall files for divorce from Rupert Murdoch

Sheila O'Leary has been found guilty of the murder of her baby son

Vegan mother found guilty of murder of son after feeding him only raw fruit and veg

Holiday makers have been met with huge queues at major UK airports

Brits face yet more travel chaos as airlines to axe more flights next week

A huge crowd on the streets of central London for Pride in 2019

Over 1m people to celebrate Pride in centre of London today

Rhianna watched on as ASAP Rocky got his hair cut

Onlookers stunned as Rihanna and ASAP Rocky pop in to London barber shop

The government says the plans would mean people could buy bigger homes than they would have otherwise

Government draws up plan for mortgages that your kids pay for after you die

Emergency workers in Kharkiv, Ukraine, following a rocket attack

Two more Brits captured in Ukraine face death penalty as Russia labels them 'mercenaries'

An average of 23,000 parking tickets are being dished out by private parking firms every day

Govt 'to end rip-off parking' as 23,000 tickets dished out by private firms a day

Oscar Pistorius has met with the father of Reeva Steenkamp

Oscar Pistorius meets victim Reeva Steenkamp's father in a bid for parole

Luiz Da Silva Neto drugged two men and sexually assaulted them

Man guilty of drugging and raping two straight men as cops fear there may be more victims

Holiday makers have been met with huge queues at major UK airports

'Disorganised hell': Chaos at UK airports as holidaymakers face 3-hour security queues

Boris Johnson has agreed that the Conservative whip should be suspended from Chris Pincher

PM faces backlash for delay suspending MP over 'disturbing groping' allegations

Two police officers were sacked after making several inappropriate jokes, including about the Duchess of Sussex

Cops sacked from Met over racist joke about Meghan Markle

Nelson Piquet used another racist slur and homophobic language to describe Lewis Hamilton in an interview in 2021, it has emerged.

Nelson Piquet racism row with Lewis Hamilton deepens as homophobic slur emerges

Exclusive
'It's double standards!': Neil Parish says whip should be withdrawn from Chris Pincher

'Double standards!': Neil Parish slams govt for not withdrawing whip from Chris Pincher

Latest News

See more Latest News

Teaching unions have rejected a pay offer from education secretary Nadhim Zahawi and threatened more strike action

Teaching unions reject pay rise offer from govt as strike action looms
North Korea has blamed its Covid outbreak on 'alien things' and balloons coming from South Korea.

North Korea blames Covid outbreak on 'alien things' and balloons from South
BBC News Security Correspondent and wheelchair user Frank Gardner has been left stranded on a plane at Gatwick Airport after returning from the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Disabled journalist Frank Gardner stranded on plane at Gatwick for fifth time
Taylor Swift and British boyfriend Joe Alwyn have got engaged, reports say.

Taylor Swift 'secretly gets engaged to British boyfriend' after five years of dating
Halifax has been slammed by customers for its pronoun badges.

Customers leave Halifax after being told to go elsewhere if they don’t like pronoun badges
Police have released an e-fit following a sexual assault in Newham.

Police release e-fit after woman sexually assaulted walking home in east London
The British Army has launched a new recruitment drive featuring robots

British Army launch campaign telling new recruits robots will never replace soldiers
Christopher Pincher has resigned following his behaviour at the Carlton Club

Tory whip quits post saying he 'drank too much' amid 'groping' allegations
A grandmother was reportedly left in an A&E corridor for 30 hours at Whiston Hospital

Grandma, 89, with leukaemia 'left in A&E corridor for 30 hours' after cutting head open
Boris Johnson said London's City Hall needs to "grip" policing problems

Boris: Sadiq Khan needs to 'grip' Met Police problems in same way I slashed crime figures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Mafia-like' loyalty, and a toxic culture of power: Ben Kentish's inside view on the culture of Westminster

'Mafia-like' loyalty and a toxic 'power' culture: Ben Kentish's inside view on Westminster
LBC Views: Gina Davidson says Nicola Sturgeon has surprised everyone with her bold referendum announcement - but that it's a huge gamble

LBC Views: Nicola Sturgeon's independence grenade could blow up in her face
Ben Kentish's Nato anlysis

LBC Views: Nato will need to do much more if it is to stop Putin
'I won't be shopping in Sainsbury's again but I went back for my apology'

Mum slams supermarket after being told off by worker for breastfeeding in car park
'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe

'It's not govt policy to arm Taiwan': Foreign Affairs Committee Chair on Liz Truss' gaffe
Simon Marks

LBC Views: The White House official who has become a folk hero
Andrew Marr says the English should care about Scottish independence

England will notice if Scotland becomes independent – I promise, says Andrew Marr
'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller furious over idea of IndyRef 2

'Scotland is inept': Scottish caller outraged at idea of IndyRef 2
General Sir Richard Shirreff warns of Russian threat

'Russia considers this a war with UK': Ex-NATO commander reveals Kremlin mindset
James O'Brien blown away as legal expert explains why Government can't dump Brexit deal

Why PM can't dump NI protocol: James O'Brien blown away by legal expert

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London