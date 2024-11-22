Zelenskyy promises 'serious response' following Russia's use of new hypersonic missiles

22 November 2024, 19:52 | Updated: 22 November 2024, 20:01

Zelensky promises 'serious response' following Russia's use of new hypersonic missiles
Zelensky promises 'serious response' following Russia's use of new hypersonic missiles. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has promised a 'serious response' to Russia's decision to test fire new hypersonic missiles on Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ukraine's President claimed Russian President Vladimir Putin will keep trying to intimidate Ukraine if nations do not stand up to him, following the firing of the Oreshnik missile on Dnipro, central Ukraine.

As part of Zelenskyy's nightly video address to the nation, he said that the West's response to the use of new medium-range hypersonic missiles must ensure the Russian President feels the consequences.

Zelenskyy told the nation in the social media address that nations must "respond firmly and decisively", adding that he was “grateful” to those who have responded in backing Ukraine.

It comes as Vladimir Putin promised that Russia would ramp up production of the new “unstoppable” hypersonic ballistic missile it fired at Ukraine on Thursday.

"Today, more details have been revealed about the new missile that Russia used to strike Dnipro," he said.

"These details will be shared with international journalists and media because the world must know the truth. It must understand that the only party that does not want peace is Russia. That is why Russia is constantly escalating. "

He added that the "Russian missile threat" can't be ignored.

"I am grateful to all partners who have already responded to this latest act of Russian madness. But words alone are not enough—action is required. In response, Ukraine’s Minister of Defense, under my directive, is already meeting with partners to secure advanced air defense systems—systems capable of protecting lives against these new threats.

"When a country starts using other nations not only as targets for terror but also as testing grounds for its new missiles through acts of terror, it is undoubtedly an international crime.

"Russia’s actions mock the calls for restraint by states like China, leaders of the Global South, and others. Each time these voices call for peace, Moscow responds with yet another escalation.

Zelensky promises 'serious response' following Russia's use of new hypersonic missiles. Picture: X

"The world must respond firmly and decisively so that Putin fears expanding this war and faces real consequences for his actions," he said, adding: "True peace can only be achieved through strength—there is no other way."

It comes as Nato and Ukraine are set meet in Brussels, Belgium, next week in response to Moscow’s use of the weapon.

It follows Zelenskyy's earlier comments noting that Putin is 'testing' the West after using the new ballistic missile against Ukraine.

The Russian president confirmed on Thursday that Russia had hit Ukraine with a new "intermediate-range" ballistic missile.

Kiev, Ukraine. 19th Nov, 2024. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, listens during a visit to a weaponized drone factory with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, November 19, 2024 in Kyiv
Kiev, Ukraine. 19th Nov, 2024. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, listens during a visit to a weaponized drone factory with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, November 19, 2024 in Kyiv. Picture: Alamy

He also issued a chilling warning to the UK and US, saying that Russia could hit the military installations of any country whose weapons were used against it.

But Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Putin was "testing" the West and that it must now step up to the challenge.

