Zelenskyy 'survived three assassination attempts' since Russian invasion

4 March 2022, 11:05

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flanked by bodyguards at a press conference
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flanked by bodyguards at a press conference. Picture: Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has survived three assassination attempts since last week's Russian invasion.

Mercenaries from the Kremlin-backed Wagner group and Chechen special forces were both sent on missions to kill the Ukrainian president.

However brave anti-war members of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) - formerly the KGB - foiled the attacks by alerting Ukrainian officials, The Time reported.

One of the groups that reportedly tried to kill Zelensky, 44, was the Wagner Group - which has 400 members located in Kyiv as members infiltrated Ukraine with a 24-name "kill list."

Read more: Putin 'threatens safety of Europe' as Russians seize nuclear plant after setting it ablaze

Read more: Zelenskyy calls for talks after Putin claims Ukraine is using civilians as ‘human shields’

The Wagner Group which is run by Putin ally Yevgeny Prigozhin are said to be tracking Zelesnky, the Prime Minister, the entire cabinet, mayor of Kyiv Vitali Klitschko and his brother Wladimir - both boxing champions who have become iconic figures on the front lines of the capital.

A source said that between 2,000 and 4,000 mercenaries had actually arrived in Ukraine in January, but with different missions.They claim to know where they are at all times through tracking their mobile phones.

If the Zelenskyy attempt had been successful, Russian President Vladimir Putin would have been able to deny any involvement.

A source told The Times: "They would be going in there with a very high-profile mission, something that the Russians would want to be deniable — a decapitation of a head of state is a huge mission.

"In terms of the impact on Russian sovereign policy, this would be perhaps their biggest mission so far. It would have a major impact on the war."

The plan was sabotaged after they reached the upper echelons of the Ukrainian government on Saturday morning, prompting Kyiv to declare a 36-hour 'curfew, ordering everyone indoors so that soldiers could sweep the streets for Russian saboteurs.

A Chechen hit squad also attempted to kill Zelensky on March 1 after the Secretary of National Security and Defense said they encounter two death squads, Fox News reported.

The Chechen are a part of Russia's National Guard and are known for using brutal tactics.

News of their assassination plans has not seemed to faze Zelensky, who admitted he was "target number one" during an address to the nation, telling them Russian special forces were hunting him.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

London's ULEZ is to be expanded

Mayor announces plans to extend Ultra Low Emission Zone to whole of London

E-scooters have increased in popularity in recent years - but the number of accidentals has also increased

Number of e-scooter injuries in London surges, new figures show

The piece of rocket, originally thought to be SpaceX, will hit the moon just after midday

Rocket debris set to crash into moon at 5,000mph 'within hours' and carve 60ft crater

EastEnders actor Jamie Borthwick had his driving ban cut to 56 days

EastEnders star's driving ban cut after lawyer claims he'd 'be recognised on public transport'
NHS scraps free flu jabs for millions

NHS scraps free flu jabs for over 50s and school children

The world's biggest plane, a symbol of national pride for Ukrainians, was destroyed in the fighting

World's biggest plane, An-225 Mryia, destroyed in attack on Hostomel airport

Nick Ferrari and Dominic Raab clashed over smart prisons

'No bars and prisoners called residents': Nick Ferrari blasts Raab over soft prisons

Labour candidate Paulette Hamilton

Labour candidate Paulette Hamilton wins Birmingham Erdington by-election

Russian tanks attacked the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

PM says Putin 'threatens Europe's safety' as Russians seize Ukrainian nuclear plant

Neighbour's say Mikhail Watford feared he was on Putin's hit list

Oligarch found dead in Surrey mansion 'feared he was on Putin's hit list'

Volodymyr Zelenskyy asked the Vladimir Putin to sit down with him at the negotiation table

Zelenskyy calls for talks after Putin claims Ukraine is using civilians as ‘human shields’

People gather at the Bandstand on Clapham Common on the first anniversary of the murder of Sarah Everard

Hundreds gather in Clapham Common to mark anniversary of Sarah Everard's death

ukraine queen

Queen gives 'generous donation' to Ukraine war victims as Covid recovery continues

Alisher Usmanov and Igor Shuvalov have been hit with sanctions

UK slap sanctions on two more Russian oligarchs including Alisher Usmanov

Gavin Williamson has been given a knighthood.

Backlash as Gavin Williamson awarded knighthood

More than 100 people in Scotland have signed up to fight in Ukraine's army

More than 100 Brits sign up to fight for Ukraine's 'international legion' against Russia

Latest News

See more Latest News

Army soldiers stand at the site of bomb explosion inside a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

Scores killed as suicide bomber targets Shiite Muslim mosque in Pakistan
People fleeing from Ukraine queue to board on a bus at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland (Markus Schreiber/AP)

Fire put out at nuclear plant but Russian onslaught in Ukraine continues
A woman fleeing Ukraine, holds a baby as they arrive at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland (Visar Kyreziu/AP)

What is the state of play in Ukraine crisis?

Volunteers examine the site of an explosion inside a Shiite mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan (Muhammad Sajjad/AP)

At least 45 killed in blast at mosque in north-west Pakistan

A worker checks the radiation level on barrels in a storage of nuclear waste taken from the fourth unit destroyed by explosion at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, Chernobyl, Ukraine (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Could shelling of nuclear site mean another Chernobyl-style disaster for Europe?
This image made from a video shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine (AP)

Building at nuclear plant hit by Russian projectile ‘not part of the reactor’
South Korea testing site

South Korea eases social distancing despite record virus deaths
Nuclear power plant is shelled

Fire extinguished at Ukrainian nuclear plant after Russian shelling
RT logo

Russia-backed RT America to cease production, reports claim

Serhii, father of teenager Iliya, cries on his son’s lifeless body lying on a stretcher

Father mourns son killed in shelling on Ukraine football field

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?
Sue Gray has found that the gatherings should not have taken place.

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by 'nuts' Russian attack

'Find your geiger counter': Caller near Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant shaken by Russian attack
Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people

Iain Dale: Vladimir Putin does not represent the Russian people
'There'll be no assets to freeze' by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer

There'll be no cash assets to freeze by time UK sanctions take effect, says lawyer
Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise

'On what planet is the Govt living?': Tom Swarbrick takes aim at planned NI rise
Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 02/03 | Watch again

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims

Russia-Ukraine conflict is 'existential' for Vladimir Putin, commentator claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch

Cross Question with Iain Dale 01/03 | Watch again

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists

MPs should offer up spare houses to Ukrainian refugees, caller insists
James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis

James O'Brien rips apart UK's 'reluctant' response to Ukraine refugee crisis
Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

Iain Dale gives take on Putin putting Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police