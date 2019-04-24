Ann Widdecombe Says She’s Now Been EXPELLED From The Conservative Party

24 April 2019, 19:24 | Updated: 24 April 2019, 19:30

Lifelong Conservative Ann Widdecombe says she has now been kicked out of the party after she announced she was standing for the Brexit party in next month's European elections.

The former shadow home secretary, 71, served as a Tory MP for over a decade before retiring in 2010.

But, she’s now been kicked out of the party after joining Nigel Farage’s new outfit to fight next month’s EU elections.

“I received a letter from [Conservative] headquarters today,” she told Iain Dale of her expulsion.

Ann Widdecombe says she's now been expelled from the Conservative party
Ann Widdecombe says she's now been expelled from the Conservative party. Picture: LBC

“I had already resigned as president of the Maidstone Conservative Association because I didn’t want to embarrass them, I didn’t want them to feel they had to expel me, but the party didn’t lose much time.

“To be perfectly honest I didn’t expect it to, I was well aware I couldn’t continue to be a member of the party after saying I was going to stand for a different one.”

She added: “In general it has been a pretty sad day.”

Comments

Loading...
Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

LBC Latest

Facebook warns of $5bn hit as US investigates how it handles user data
Three MPs were asked who they want as the next Conservative leader

Three MPs Asked To Name Who Should Be Next Conservative Leader

Three-year-old migrant boy found alone and in tears near US border

The Archers star Edward Kelsey dies aged 88

Rafael Nadal requires three sets to defeat Leonardo Mayer at Barcelona Open
Hot Air Balloon

Why Do Hot Air Balloons Use Sandbags?