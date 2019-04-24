Ann Widdecombe Says She’s Now Been EXPELLED From The Conservative Party

Lifelong Conservative Ann Widdecombe says she has now been kicked out of the party after she announced she was standing for the Brexit party in next month's European elections.

The former shadow home secretary, 71, served as a Tory MP for over a decade before retiring in 2010.

But, she’s now been kicked out of the party after joining Nigel Farage’s new outfit to fight next month’s EU elections.

“I received a letter from [Conservative] headquarters today,” she told Iain Dale of her expulsion.

Ann Widdecombe says she's now been expelled from the Conservative party. Picture: LBC

“I had already resigned as president of the Maidstone Conservative Association because I didn’t want to embarrass them, I didn’t want them to feel they had to expel me, but the party didn’t lose much time.

“To be perfectly honest I didn’t expect it to, I was well aware I couldn’t continue to be a member of the party after saying I was going to stand for a different one.”

She added: “In general it has been a pretty sad day.”