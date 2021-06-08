'The idea a woman is not a woman is destructive of truth': Author condemns trans debate

8 June 2021, 22:35

By Fiona Jones

Biographer Tom Bower condemned the trans debate as "anti-women", claiming that the vast majority of Brits find it "outrageous."

A caller asked the question of trans rights on LBC's Cross Question as it was reported the Ministry of Justice will not be renewing its membership of Stonewall's Diversity Champions scheme when it expires next month.

It comes as the charity has received criticism from some groups and figures for its position and activism for the rights of transgender people.

Author Tom Bower supported the Government's move, branding the organisation as propagating an "anti-woman" agenda.

"It's such a tiny tiny number of people involved," says Mr Bower, "and if there was starvation in this country, if there was real greater hardship, we wouldn't be discussing this extraordinary minority issue which is so discriminatory against women.

"Frankly, I am absolutely perplexed that this issue gets any oxygen because it is so destructive of human life, it is so destructive of truth, the idea that a woman with all the physical attributes is not a woman, and somehow one has got to call it chestfeeding not breastfeeding, and you can't use the term mother and father any more.

"This is so outrageous to the vast vast number of Britons and people across the world that hopefully we can terminate this discussion very quickly."

Stonewall responded to the Ministry of Justice's decision: "While there have been attempts by campaign groups to claim that the government is mandating that all government departments withdraw from the Diversity Champions programme, an equalities minister has confirmed that these decisions are delegated to individual departments.

"At Stonewall, we'll continue to fight until every lesbian, gay, bi, trans and queer people is free to be themselves, wherever they are."

Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question: Send Us Your Question For The Panel

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

Download LBC's New Political Podcast

More Iain Dale

See more More Iain Dale

Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford

Scottish independence debate reignites 'in coming weeks', says SNP's Ian Blackford
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 08/06 watch again

'I used to be racist now I'm not': Caller opens up in reaction to Ollie Robinson

'I used to be racist now I'm not': Caller opens up in reaction to Ollie Robinson
Cross Question with Iain Dale: watch LIVE 07 June

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 07/06 watch again

The Tory MP was speaking to Iain Dale

Tory MP: It doesn't seem as if government followed science removing Portugal from green list
Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending

Rory Stewart: Boris Johnson's Government should be more careful with its spending
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale: 02/06 Watch Again

Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes

Covid: Talk of 'delaying of return to our freedom' is off the mark, says Darren Grimes

The Best Of Iain Dale

Theresa May refused to answer Iain Dale's "hypothetical" question

Theresa May Refuses To Say If She'd Vote For Brexit In New Referendum
Iain Dale 20 Year Old

20-Year-Old: Election Is A Chance to "Stop Brexit Happening"

Iain Dale Donald Trump

Iain Dale: Trump's Speech Could Have Come From Mussolini

Jamie Oliver Iain Dale

Jamie Oliver Gets A Roasting From Iain For Blaming Brexit

Iain Dale head in hands

Iain Forgets Camera Is On During Frustrating Labour Interview
Jeremy Corbyn Hand Face

How Iain Dale Convinced Jeremy Corbyn To Run For Labour Leader

Latest News

See more Latest News

Officers were called to reports of a stabbing on Stoneygate Road, Challney, at around 4pm.

Teenagers arrested after boy, 16, is stabbed to death

Gavin Williamson has branded a reported move by Oxford University students to remove the Queen's picture from their common room

Gavin Williamson criticises Oxford University students for removing Queen's portrait
An 88-year-old man has been charged with the murder of his wife in 1982

Pensioner charged with killing wife found in septic tank 37 years after going missing
Many passengers rushed to return from Portugal before the measures came into force at 4am on Tuesday

Brits returning from Portugal express frustrations at having to quarantine
Fans will be asked to provide a negative Covid test or proof of vaccination at Wembley

Euro 2020: Football fans told to use vaccine passport to enter Wembley
Andy Burnham has called for surge vaccinations in more areas to tackle the Delta variant

Andy Burnham calls for 'surge vaccinations' in the North West as Delta variant spreads
A group of major websites, including the New York Times and Buzzfeed, have crashed

Major websites including GOV.UK and Amazon return after 'wider internet outage'
E-scooters can only be used in places where people can ride bicycles, such as roads and cycle lanes, not on pavements

Law breaking e-scooter riders face £300 fine as part of police crackdown
Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets

Journalist who reported second cricketer has 'solution' for people punished for old tweets
'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying

'Demoralised' GP fears 'end of NHS' over staff burnout and bullying