Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage grilled by LBC listeners: Watch from 8pm

5 December 2019, 09:48

The Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage is live on LBC, answering questions from listeners from 8pm.

Mr Farage will be in the LBC studio with Iain Dale as he faces questions on whatever you want to ask him.

On the day that senior Brexit Party MEPs announced they are quitting the party and urging people to vote Conservative instead, Nigel will be on LBC to respond.

Watch the phone-in and interview live on LBC right here from 8pm.

